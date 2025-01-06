Before displaying Jame’s seminal scholarship, this treatise by James that must be used for legal hearings, let me prime you:

"Dr Mike Yeadon

"I believe there’s a vital piece of important context which we have a duty to impress upon readers.

That is that there was nothing spreading, no pandemic, no public health emergency preceding the declaration by WHO of a pandemic.”

See my prior substacks:

In OWS, Operation Warp Speed, the so called vaccine trials by Pfizer, Moderna et al. were being run fraudulently & too fast, yet as they ran each day, all vaccines were produced at same time, same day

Operation Warp Speed (OWS) yes, I was on 6th floor, HHS, OWS was ran out of the 7th floor, one above me, it was a full military operation, army, navy, others talk about it, from tv, I was there,

James’s seminal work begins here:

‘James Roguski

Transcript:

THE FATAL FLAW OF THE HEALTH FREEDOM MOVEMENT—it must admit the C19 op is planned genocide largely executed by the US military-industrial complex (1/9)

"We've uncovered the scheme of the crime...it has nothing to do with science or medicine or public health. It's...genocide."

Retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova how much of the health freedom movement still refuses to admit that the COVID operation (my term) was premeditated genocide and not just a public health response rife with supposed mistakes. Latypova notes that while many of the members of the health freedom movement are willing to say COVID was a "mismanaged health event," they won't come out and espouse the truth: that the COVID operation was, in fact, a "crime" and a "genocide.”

My biggest frustration today, and over the years, is with all sides of [the health freedom movement] trying to position this whole situation as a scientific debate or medical issue or even a public health issue. The deluded side thinks it's a virus and it's a pandemic. The side that's ostensibly health freedom side says...'Oh, yeah, it's a pandemic, but [it's just a] mismanaged public health issue.'"

"[But] it's an intentional poisoning," Latypova notes, referencing the COVID injections.

"Even in 2021, I knew it was an intentional poisoning. [And] since then we've uncovered the whole scheme of the crime, the whole nature of the crime, and it has nothing to do with science or medicine or public health. It's a...genocide."

Latypova goes on to say that "if you're a truth-seeker...you have to move as the new data comes in; you have to make additional conclusions...[and yet]...the health freedom [movement]...will come to a certain point, but [go] no further." The pharma insider notes, "that's a hallmark of brand building to get political power versus seeking the truth....They [somehow] can't get past this point that this is a mismanaged health event."

Describing a key part of how the COVID genocide was committed, Latypova notes the following: "

We used to have a public health policy prior to 2018, 2019. We had a public health policy, which dealt with things like pandemics. Now, assume that this is a valid point—I personally believe pandemics do not exist, but even if you assume that this is a valid point and the government should have a policy for such situations... the policy said that Department of Health and Human Services is in charge of the policy, which is reasonable. And it also [called for] fairly reasonable public health measures, such as masking wasn't advised. There was... some quarantine measures or some advisory to stay home if you're sick, you know, some normal... public health advice. [But there were] no mandates of vaccines or anything like that.

Now that policy was documented. [But] somehow in 2020, or maybe late 2019 or 2020, it's not clear when, [a] switch happened; that policy was replaced by a brand new policy....[one] that all of a sudden put the National Security Council in charge of pandemic policy. And that's a shocking switch. And still, only a few authors have commented on it.

Latypova goes on to say: "The first person who identified this was Debbie Lerman, to my knowledge, and she is a journalist writing [for the Brownstone Institute]. And so she wrote several articles about it. I found the documents...referenced. She and I also found additional documents after that. So, in charge of the whole policy is the National Security Council. [And the] National Security Council is an advisory body to the President of the United States, and consists of heads of military and intelligence; it does not have any representatives from Health and Human Services on the council...[And] this has been known now for at least two or three years.”

[Yet still] everybody is pinning [the COVID crimes] on Anthony Fauci. And I'm not defending him. He's a Mengele type, and he should be prosecuted for what he did both during the AIDS [crisis] and all the years that he's done similar crimes. But he wasn't in charge of this [COVID] policy. He [was at] NIH, NIAID, and, again, had nothing to do with the policy...He was part of designing certain things, and he was an advisor; HHS played an advisory role. So, obviously, he was involved in designing certain things, and he is clearly the spokesperson for the cabal. But it's not his policy.