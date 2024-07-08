If we know it is him, 100% then hang the beast now, now, give the public rope or give the family, this fucker killed this 16 year old American girl, illegal from Mexico, we must begin QUARTERING these 3rd world scum bags, torture them…better yet, bring DEXTER for them…no time to waste, 2 quarters, one phone call, then we butcher him…yes, we punish him hard and fast…any and all who do this…any of these illegals…Latino, Middle EASTERN, North African, Chinese who could actually be Chinese operatives setting up within USA.

We must remove and by force if we have to, the Middle Eastern islamist jihadist Salafi Wahabi islamic shariah followers…all…shariah islam remains the gravest threat to the security of USA today, the future and the world. Many islamists are entering the US at the Southern border dressed as Latinos.

‘Rafael Govea Romero, the suspect in Texas 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina's December 2023 murder, is set to be arraigned Thursday in Jackson County.

Romero, a 24-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, is accused of stalking the high school cheerleader and aspiring nurse before allegedly striking her over the head and stabbing her in the Edna apartment that she shared with her mother.’

‘A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Fox News Digital that ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston "lodged an immigration detainer with the Jackson County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office on Rafael Govea-Romero, 24, Mexico, following his arrest for capital murder."

ICE ERO lodges immigration detainers against noncitizens who have been arrested for criminal activity and taken into custody as part of the agency's mission to identify and arrest removable illegal immigrants, according to ICE.’

Cost of living is so high...just these 2 issues can take Trump to 1600 Pennsylvania;

If Trump does not close the border and mass deport, does not focus on ‘law and order’ and the cost of living, then it is game over for USA…people cannot afford to live, cannot support basic needs and so come on 45, come on and do what we think you can do, help us fix USA and put it back on the right track…MAGA! we know it will not be pretty for what you need to do, and it is 4 years Biden and 8 years she shia ONE Obama, but we accept that, this is why we are hiring you again, to do the dirty work. To take DC down to the studs, fumigate it, tear it down and rebuild, close half of all agencies and fire thousands in each…top down…We know you love nation, flag, borders, anthem, police, military, border agents etc. We are waiting for you to get in there and make America great again!

MAGA!

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Please consider support of a good company McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)