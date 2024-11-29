The Pfizer Moderna BioNTech Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman Sahin et al. mRNA gene vaccine must be stopped hour one of the FDA, NIH etc. new heads being appointed. There is no HARMS study to be done, that would make no sense, if that is to help decide if it is to be stopped. That is already known. You can run more studies to clarify the harms etc.

There is no other way forward. The evidence is clear, the mRNA vaccine does not work, is not needed, is ineffective, and it is deadly.

I am excited and keen and look forward to the FDA, NIH, CDC, HHS etc. heads calling for complete stop of the failed mRNA gene injections and the commitment to never allow blanket lockdowns of our society or school closures knowing the evidence from the past and in COVID fraud that it is not needed and never can work.

The case has been made by the very public subjected to it. Who have been harmed. By it.

I am happy that they, as new leads of these key agencies, would do this and eager for their firm stance. I am confident. That they will. Anything short of this will be devastating to the public and will make no sense. Medically, clinically, scientifically.

I do not think BIG pharma can win over these people. I am confident.

Thank you POTUS Trump!

MAGA and MAHA!

