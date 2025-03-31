TheLastRefuge wrote this and I am for all debate and every angle on matters so we can be informed and debate openly and fairly and we can learn so that we can fix things...what is your take on this
piece below? some say Revoke Canadian free Visa access; Close the border; Embargo all goods. / Stop all trade; Restrict CAD financial services in U.S; Turn off Swift access; is the relationship over?
Can POTUS Trump and Canada find common ground and resolve this? There is legitimacy in some of the Last’s comments. I agree.
‘Not even close. President Trump asked you to close your border to narcotraffickers. The Canadian govt chose not to. President Trump asked the Canadian government to remove trade tariffs, remove non-tariff trade barriers, and initiate reciprocal trade. The Canadian govt chose not to. President Trump asked the Canadian govt to stop being a pass-through for Chinese goods that violates the USMCA. The Canadian govt chose not to. President Trump asked the Canadian govt to open access to U.S. banks and financial services. The Canadian govt said no. President Trump asked the Canadian govt to live up to the NATO commitment of 2.5% GDP spending on military defense. The Canadian govt said no, you will defend us free of charge and just accept it. Now, members of the Canadian government are saying they want to "inflict the maximum amount of pain on Americans possible." Canada destroyed most of their heavy industry and chases the climate change hoax in all economic policies. You are destroying yourself. Canada imported Steel and Aluminum from China, then shipped it into the USA, undercutting U.S. industry and trying to weaken U.S. heavy industry to match their own level of dependence. President Trump said ENOUGH! Canada wants to “inflict as much pain as possible” upon Americans. I say give them the independence they demand.’
Revoke Canadian free Visa access.
Close the border.
Embargo all goods. / Stop all trade.
Restrict CAD financial services in U.S.
Turn off Swift access in Canada.
Debate all you want. And in the end, it is still the government as the masters and we are still going to be the slaves. As long as there are governments, the world will never change as all the good that might have been done can be destroyed in an instant or over a few years.
Governments are at constant war with each other as even now the US is at war with canny, mexy, and even greeny. The solution? Join the British commonwealth and be ruled by a king and queen. That's the best they can do for us poor old slaves.
Revoke Canadian free Visa access? NO!
Close the border? NO!
Restrict CAD finanical services in US? NO, but only if not involved in illegal activity such as money laundering for drugs, etc.
Turn off SWIFT access? No fucking way? What, treat our northern neighbors like Iran?
This shit is something else.