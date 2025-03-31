Can POTUS Trump and Canada find common ground and resolve this? There is legitimacy in some of the Last’s comments. I agree.

‘Not even close. President Trump asked you to close your border to narcotraffickers. The Canadian govt chose not to. President Trump asked the Canadian government to remove trade tariffs, remove non-tariff trade barriers, and initiate reciprocal trade. The Canadian govt chose not to. President Trump asked the Canadian govt to stop being a pass-through for Chinese goods that violates the USMCA. The Canadian govt chose not to. President Trump asked the Canadian govt to open access to U.S. banks and financial services. The Canadian govt said no. President Trump asked the Canadian govt to live up to the NATO commitment of 2.5% GDP spending on military defense. The Canadian govt said no, you will defend us free of charge and just accept it. Now, members of the Canadian government are saying they want to "inflict the maximum amount of pain on Americans possible." Canada destroyed most of their heavy industry and chases the climate change hoax in all economic policies. You are destroying yourself. Canada imported Steel and Aluminum from China, then shipped it into the USA, undercutting U.S. industry and trying to weaken U.S. heavy industry to match their own level of dependence. President Trump said ENOUGH! Canada wants to “inflict as much pain as possible” upon Americans. I say give them the independence they demand.’

Revoke Canadian free Visa access.

Close the border.

Embargo all goods. / Stop all trade.

Restrict CAD financial services in U.S.

Turn off Swift access in Canada.