These graphs today, why did South Africa infections & cases remain so low through omicron? Is it linked to vaccine uptake? We say yes! Is excess mortality linked to vaccine uptake? We say yes!
Early treatment? Yes! I even argue more so to the initial more virulent strains, early treatment (anti-virals & antobiotics as kepart of the regimen) was very effective in reducing infections & deaths
Check out Papua New Guinea at Our World In Data too. Negligible vaccination rate was associated with a tiny % of cases and tiny % of deaths. Hardly anyone trusted Big White Bwana's jabs despite immense pressure to get the jabs into them. They flipped Bwana the bird, refused the jabs and as a result covid went away early and the country stayed healthy.
