Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
May 14, 2023

Check out Papua New Guinea at Our World In Data too. Negligible vaccination rate was associated with a tiny % of cases and tiny % of deaths. Hardly anyone trusted Big White Bwana's jabs despite immense pressure to get the jabs into them. They flipped Bwana the bird, refused the jabs and as a result covid went away early and the country stayed healthy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
May 14, 2023

FREEDOM IS YOURS ... IF YOU UNITE WITH GOD AND LIKE MINDED, PREP And PRAY

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture