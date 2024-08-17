This is the type of medical doctor/dentist you shoot, you decimate, sexual pervert to little children, once shown it is him 100%, no trial, you put him down! "Colorado dentist arrested after arranging
sex with mom and daughter, 8 years old: 'I would sooo love to be a part of that'; messaged mother saying he had bought chocolate-flavored lubrication and condoms to use during sex with the 8 year old
Dr. James Jason Atha, 50, was arrested at the Palm Beach Airport on August 9; arranged to have sex with mother and 8 year old…
Just one day before his arrest at the airport, Atha messaged the woman saying he had bought chocolate-flavored lubrication and condoms to use during sex with the girl and her mother, the indictment says…
This beast might be Republican or Democrat, does not matter, what we do know is most pedophiles sit right there in halls of power, elites in our society, congresspersons, senators, MPs in Canada etc. That type. Use their positions of power to evade the law and work with the law…many high society judges too….white, black, Christian, Jew, Hindu, muslim etc…anyone engaged in this abuse must be put down…like the feral dog they are…
This guy had nothing better to do with his life, and his Doctor of Dentistry degree? What a waste. Thankfully, he never did actually commit these acts with a child. But he was willing and determined to, so he may never see CO again.
I am for the DHS being abolished, but this undercover operation may be one thing they are actually doing that is positive. But look at the big picture, where is DHS when it comes to the actual murderers, and rapists that are RUNNING LOOSE RIGHT NOW in America, because of the blatant treason committed by the current regime? They have done NOTHING to stop those criminals.
If true and found guilty.... a South African Necktie for this POS. Pax