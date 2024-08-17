Dr. James Jason Atha, 50, was arrested at the Palm Beach Airport on August 9; arranged to have sex with mother and 8 year old…

Just one day before his arrest at the airport, Atha messaged the woman saying he had bought chocolate-flavored lubrication and condoms to use during sex with the girl and her mother, the indictment says…

This beast might be Republican or Democrat, does not matter, what we do know is most pedophiles sit right there in halls of power, elites in our society, congresspersons, senators, MPs in Canada etc. That type. Use their positions of power to evade the law and work with the law…many high society judges too….white, black, Christian, Jew, Hindu, muslim etc…anyone engaged in this abuse must be put down…like the feral dog they are…

