In other words, you who do NOT take the monkey pox (smallpox vaccine) can die even not taking it. Imagine that! We have grave shedding concern to the unvaccinated but in those vaccinated, you can die, especially if your immune system is compromised. Thus, if you took the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA technology gene platform COVID mRNA vaccine, your immune system is befuddled and dysregulated and subverted, compromised, and you are very vulnerable to vaccinia/smallpox, a host of illnesses. Especially when using live attenuated/inactivated vaccine.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY drops a serious piece of scholarship here, support them:

“On August 30 the FDA gave extended clearance for the Smallpox vaccine ACAM2000. It is the second Smallpox vaccine to be approved for use for Monkeypox. Both Jynneos and ACAM2000 have been stockpiled by the hundreds of millions in the National Strategic Stockpile…Like all other vaccines ACAM2000 comes with a laundry list of adverse effects including Encephalitis, Myocarditis…but there’s something at the bottom of the insert that you don’t see with most vaccines, and that is “Death of unvaccinated individuals who have contact with vaccinated individuals…”

Wait...what? Adverse Reactions for the Newly Approved Smallpox Vaccine, Include “Death of Unvaccinated Individuals Who Have Contact With a Vaccinated Individual." (substack.com)

