Tim Walz, the VP pick by Kamala Harris, did not respond to the riots because he WANTED the rioters to burn the Minnesota city down, he is that leftist extreme socialist, mean spirited
he had people in COVID snitching on each other and jailing them; devastating record on education, raised taxes he promised to return to the people and never did, made Minnesota SANCTUARY state
Crime under his watch soared in Minneapolis: homicides, assaults, rapes etc. No one wants to be a police officer in Minneapolis. The 2020 riots is his devastating legacy, he wanted to lecture people on equity during the riots and he wanted the rioters to gain, to steal and mug and beat law abiding people…he wanted the city to burn, pure leftist.
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I live in Minnesota, out with the “rocks and cows” and tim Walz is known in our household as “Traitor Timmy” - Kamala wanted the 3 C’s in her VP candidate, “Competence, Chemistry and Core Values” …..competence is out the airlock, chemistry, well he knows a lot about Molotov cocktails, and core values , he doesn’t have any. I just say buckle up folks, this could be a rough ride
Yes, pure Communist.