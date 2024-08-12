Tim Walz's (Kamala Harris's VP pick) task was to take Minnesota & make it into a shariah islamist jihadist enclave & he is doing it with AG Keith 'shariah' Ellison; he let Minneapolis burn deliberate
he let criminal protestors looters steal all your stuff with intent! Same Walz whose shariah police officer Mohamed Noor shot to death, murdered Justine Damond; see MissLadyK my subscriber on Walz
behind her building….
He said yesterday when Harris introduced him to Republicans 'mind your own business' but he set up snitch lines in COVID?
They either picked a loser VP because they know they can’t win with Kamala or they don’t care because they have a plan to win at any cost. A high school social studies teacher, a coach and self described retired military officer, (make sure you know the backstory on his military career). Starts his campaign lying, lying, lying. He acts like a tough guy and looks like a pasty faced Pillsbury dough boy. He’s a tough talking lying moron who let his city burn while his wife reminisces about enjoying the burning smells. He replaced the word deplorable with who cares about those who live with the rocks and cows. High tax state where businesses are leaving, give him another 10 years and Minnesota will become the dystopian city the Dumbass Dems love to create, most regulated state in the country, mandatory totalitarian lock downs with the “snitch” rule, encouraging neighbors to snitch on their neighbors, and forced nursing homes to house Covid infected senior citizens. Supports child transgender surgeries and most likely reducing parent rights. Can get an abortion on demand, is you can find a doctor willing to abort up through the 9th month. He’s a real winner. What’s the story of him going to China every year? Like to know more about those ties and any statement he’s made about China. And this is just Day 2!
2/ Abortion Policies
Abortion Laws: Minnesota's laws on abortion are relatively permissive
((I think they mean downright murderous))
Walz supports abortion “rights”
( but no rights to the child)
and has signed legislation protecting and expanding access to abortion services.
Critics argue that this includes late-term abortions, although specifics about policies allowing abortions "up until birth" or leaving newborns to die are typically framed differently in the law and practice. (THEY ARE NOT - late term abortion babies were born alive. These babies were named and documentaries have been made about them. They were murdered, tossed in bins or dumped in kidney dishes to die without ever experiencing the love and warmth of human touch! Good one Walz - shame you didn’t meet a kidney dish the day you were born!!!)
Reproductive Health Protections: In 2023, Walz signed a bill that ensures the right to abortion and other reproductive health services, which was a response to the potential rollback of Roe v. Wade.
A reminder here that Trump NEVER tried to ban abortion - he said let each state decide and he voiced his aversion for late term abortion and voiced his disgust that live babies could be just thrown into cold bins to die with no medical intervention if that is what the mother or father or both wanted !!! What human could condone that line of action!
1/ Handling of George Floyd Protests (May 2020)
After George Floyd's death on May 25, 2020, protests and riots erupted in Minneapolis. Critics argue that Governor Tim Walz was slow to respond, allowing the unrest to escalate. He did not deploy the National Guard until three days after the riots began, and initially, only 90 troops were sent, which was seen as insufficient. It wasn't until 5 days later, an exasperated President Trump mobilised the full National Guard to restore order.
Walz’s Response:
Governor Walz has stated that he was prioritizing de-escalation and community engagement to avoid further violence, but the delayed response has been a point of significant criticism.
AND IN MY OPINION ALL HIS DELAYS WERE DELIBERATE so he could set about making Minnesota an Islamist enclave complete with Sharia law. Reminiscent of how Maui was raised to the ground with DEWeapons to remake it into a 15 minute city minus all the native inhabitants!!!.