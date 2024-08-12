behind her building….

He said yesterday when Harris introduced him to Republicans 'mind your own business' but he set up snitch lines in COVID?

MissLadyK

1 hr ago

They either picked a loser VP because they know they can’t win with Kamala or they don’t care because they have a plan to win at any cost. A high school social studies teacher, a coach and self described retired military officer, (make sure you know the backstory on his military career). Starts his campaign lying, lying, lying. He acts like a tough guy and looks like a pasty faced Pillsbury dough boy. He’s a tough talking lying moron who let his city burn while his wife reminisces about enjoying the burning smells. He replaced the word deplorable with who cares about those who live with the rocks and cows. High tax state where businesses are leaving, give him another 10 years and Minnesota will become the dystopian city the Dumbass Dems love to create, most regulated state in the country, mandatory totalitarian lock downs with the “snitch” rule, encouraging neighbors to snitch on their neighbors, and forced nursing homes to house Covid infected senior citizens. Supports child transgender surgeries and most likely reducing parent rights. Can get an abortion on demand, is you can find a doctor willing to abort up through the 9th month. He’s a real winner. What’s the story of him going to China every year? Like to know more about those ties and any statement he’s made about China. And this is just Day 2!

Boom, boom, boom!

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)