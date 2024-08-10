Tip to Trump at debate: Harris will go low: she will tell you 'I am speaking' to get press to run that as a 'win', she will call you a 'predator'; then ask her then 'was husband Doug not a predator'?
You Trump must respond: "when your husband Doug Emhoff screwed the nanny and got her pregnant, was he not a predator, preying on her"? Ask her "Did Doug force nanny Najen Naylor to have an abortion"?
We do not want personal attacks, but is Harris and Walz go low, then you go low and punish them!
‘Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, on Saturday admitted cheating on his first wife, following a bombshell report claiming he once got a nanny pregnant.
The second gentleman reportedly strayed from then-wife Kerstin over a decade and a half ago with a blond nanny, Najen Naylor, who taught at a private school attended by their two kids.’
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.