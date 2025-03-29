but if true, is very troubling…are these people deranged? I hope Trump world distances from this devil.

“…I want to beat the fuck out of you,” Tate allegedly texted Stern, per screenshots obtained by TMZ. “What’s the point in having you if i dont beat and impregnate you[?]” He also reportedly warned Stern not to “betray” him or “you will regret it.”

I mean, what do you do with this? Is this serious? Real? Do we discuss it?