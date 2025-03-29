TMZ's troubling report of Andrew Tate beating woman in US; The Tates arrived in Florida last month after the Trump administration reportedly intervened on their behalf. 'Special Envoy Ric Grenell
allegedly raised the issue with Romania’s foreign minister at last month’s Munich Security Conference. Soon after, the Tates returned to the U.S.'; I mean, the reports are so unbelievable by the texts
but if true, is very troubling…are these people deranged? I hope Trump world distances from this devil.
“…I want to beat the fuck out of you,” Tate allegedly texted Stern, per screenshots obtained by TMZ. “What’s the point in having you if i dont beat and impregnate you[?]” He also reportedly warned Stern not to “betray” him or “you will regret it.”
I mean, what do you do with this? Is this serious? Real? Do we discuss it?
The likes of Andrew Tate have admiration for woman abusing savages. Deeply insecure people who get a power rush by physically abusing women (probably children too).
Not nice, indeed!