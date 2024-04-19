Tom Cotton, YES, its about time someone throw some real stones into the debate, Cotton says handle your business, take matters into your own hands if HAMAS protestors attack & impede you
Yes Tom, and no doubt CNN and leftist freaks and even Mr. constipation himself Romney will say you should be booted, but say it again, louder, you are right, HANDLE THINGS
These "protests" are not organic responses. They are planned and organized by the same organizations that were behind the antifa riots in 2020. It is well funded by progressives, leftists and Dems. It is a tactic used by insurgents.
People should not allow these illegal protesters to impeded their travel or work. Defend yourself and your rights. These are criminals and insurgents.
Spot on!