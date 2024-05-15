Top Democrat strategist James Carville melts down saying Biden WILL lose as Donaldus Magnus Trumpos poll numbers just keep rising "“It’s going the wrong way. It’s not working. Everything that we’re
throwing is spaghetti at a wall, and none of it is sticking, me included,” he continued. “It’s hard starting your 80th year, and like everyone else I have an opinion of myself...“We’ve got to try to
think of something different because what we’re doing in really really not working,” he added.
“It’s not working” Carville screams!
https://twitter.com/i/status/1788726060311281708
Poor James. In his younger days he'd have been sharp enough to censor himself before he slipped and gave away the Democrat playbook.
I am still really concerned about Trumps safety, they will assassinate him to stop him.