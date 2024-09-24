See new report:

‘They just wanted to intubate them and put them on remdesivir .’ ‘Many, many thousands of patients died because of this rush to early intubation’.

‘Intubation should be a last resort’

Bishofsky tried to convince doctors that “this wasn’t the right thing to do.” He explained:

“When I started my career in 1999 I went to … a huge symposium talking about the risks of intubation — the risks of using a ventilator — and even back then it was known that intubation should be a last resort.

“At that time, they were reporting a 25% increase in mortality of patients that were getting intubated and put on a ventilator. And now we know during COVID it was upwards of 80 to 85% of people that were on ventilators passed away.”’

‘Millions of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 were deliberately murdered at the behest of the government by being hooked up to ventilators, while being denied life-saving medication such as ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and vitamin D, according to top doctor Mark Bishofsky.

Bishofsky is a world-renowned respiratory therapist who treats and manages conditions that affect the lungs.

The Defender reports: In a recent episode of “Good Morning CHD,” Bishofsky said he witnessed hospital staff opting to prematurely intubate many COVID-19 patients.

He said:

“Many, many thousands of patients died because of this rush to early intubation and not allowing early treatment with medications like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine or even vitamin D — they wouldn’t even give these patients vitamin D. They just wanted to intubate them and put them on remdesivir.”

Patients were being intubated “when they were needing as little as three liters of oxygen,” according to Bishofsky, who said he’d never seen that before in his 25 years of practice.

“That’s so little oxygen to the point where if you took the patient off of it, they’re gonna be fine,” he said. “But there was this rush to intubate these patients.”

Ventilators are “one of the most important life-saving tools we have,” Bishofsky said, but they are also “extremely dangerous” because they typically cause bacterial pneumonia.

Doctors told Bishofsky it was simply the hospital’s protocol. “They didn’t really have an explanation. … They were spewing mainstream media talking points.”

Bishofsky — who ended up resigning when the COVID-19 vaccine mandates came out — said early on he tried convincing doctors to give hydroxychloroquine.

In the first week of the pandemic, the doctors at Bishofsky’s hospital used hydroxychloroquine. “We had extremely good outcomes,” he said. But then an “absolutely bogus” study came out in The Lancet on hydroxychloroquine. “The doctors would cite that.”

At the end of his tenure at the hospital, Bishofsky told its medical director, “You know, this whole early intubation thing was completely hideous.” The medical director admitted it was hideous but said, “We were doing the best we could.”

In Bishofsky’s view, many of the medical staff were “mind-controlled” and weren’t fully conscious of the harm they were doing.

“I think a lot of healthcare workers are getting a bad rap,” he said. “Most, if not all, the nurses that I worked with, they wanted to help, and I think they were doing the best they could.”

“But again, under mind control — most of them submitted to the jab — they wouldn’t listen.”

‘I held the hands of too many patients as they took their last breath’

One of the saddest aspects of the hospital protocol was how COVID-19 patients were isolated from their family members.

“These patients wanted to see family more than anything,” he said. “Perhaps they’d been there two or three weeks. They’re afraid. They’re sick. They just want to see somebody they love.”

For a while, the hospital allowed COVID-19 patients to receive a visit from a family member only if the patient agreed to be put on “comfort care.”

“Once you’re put on comfort care,” he said, “life-saving measures are slowly withdrawn and the patient dies within minutes to hours — and these patients were submitting to this … a lot of these patients I know would have survived, but they wanted so badly to see a family member that they would submit to kind of being euthanized.”

In other cases, COVID-19 patients died alone without family at their bedside.

“I held the hands of too many patients as they took their last breath because family couldn’t be there,” Bishofsky said.

