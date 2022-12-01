And no, don’t come to this substack for woke leftist pink poissy hat bull sh*t.

He is lucky, try that in the islands, you would be leaving there with no seeds. I wonder if he will pull that willie out again for little girls? What? What is that you say? “Dr. Alexander is being a little tough here”…is that what you said? You lucky I just said some prayers for my deceased father and I don’t want to sin my soul tonight, else I would have told you that they should have xxxxx him and then xxxx him up and then xxxx up and then xxxxx to him….you lucky I did not say that.

SOURCE:

https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/121/611/016/playable/7df9a18ea46b4683.mp4

I also embed this short piece on The Wellness Company and The UNITY Project.

First, The Wellness Company.

I am proud to announce a unique partnership with The Wellness Company and everyone who believes in medical freedom. My dear and esteemed colleagues Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Harvey Risch are also in partnership with The Wellness Company which provides telemedicine services for long-haul COVID, vaccine injury, and medical exemptions along with supplements and products that are fully aligned with our values. This support for The Wellness Company stems from the sub-optimal medical care and response that we experienced throughout the pandemic. It became apparent that there are many glaring gaps in our healthcare system and people were not properly treated. Thus, the pivot by us to support The Wellness Company. Take a stand against a broken healthcare delivery system with a membership in The Wellness Company, which directly funds our fight against medical tyranny. Click here The Wellness Company for more information.