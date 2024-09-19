pharma shill who will cause harms and deaths for the right price…we saw these people during COVID, medical doctors, scientists, health officials being incentivized and taking money etc. in exchange to sell and promote the mRNA vaccine…these people IMO are dangerous animals…just look at the top shill himself who helped bring the safety untested mRNA technology and the vaccine, Malone, posing taking the shot and so enticing others, and knowing the harms, and even telling you it is clear the vaccine saved lives, yet then telling you he took because his doctor advised him, then when the deaths started to accumulate, running to hide out inside the Freedom Movement to complete the con.

The person who said he invented the mRNA technology, the platform, the vaccine, he said he invented it in all different ways despite Kariko who got the NOBEL telling you he is full of shit and a fraud and embellished his role and was IMPORTANT ‘in his head’…he tells you he took it, so he was shilling then to push you too to take it, knowing it was harmful, for he benefitted…and he was SILENT until he could be no more and you went along…and got harmed…ask him how he benefitted…then when people asked him and wrote and pushed back as to para ‘how could you be so stupid for the evidence is there it is harmful, and the deaths started happening, the shill then said para ‘well, my doctor made me, advised me to etc. etc.’ to that extent)…

do you get the depth of bullshit we were fed? we were not only conned by government…no no no…

do you understand how stupid he must think you are to buy his bullshit, people like him…and you did buy it…hell you gave the con money…you lapped the shit up…

how do you feel today? ask him for the unambiguous data’ he referred to below…there is NONE…ask him…ask him why he won’t take me to court like he tried with others, it’s because he will need produce that unambiguous data…

COVID, all of it was not only a fake fraud pandemic, most of the people you saw and listened to in the Freedom Movement (doctors and scientists) are as fraudulent as Pfizer, MODERNA, Fauci, Birx, Azar, pharma etc.…they ‘took’ from you in other ways…

The PSY OP Malone…he did not only shill and cause people to take the shot, and many got harmed and died, but he was also duplicitous for he begged you for your hard-earned money, people like him, knowing it was ONLY a get rich scheme for them. Criminals IMO…must be investigated, be pulled into proper court rooms with juries and judges and placed under oath. We need answers. Malone, Bourla, Bancel et al. have lots to answer to.

Travis Kelce is a shill for Big Pharma, no one should view him as anything other than the Beta male that he is. He took a 20 million dollar payday to shill for the Pfizer covid vaccine. His influence on the youth, who love sports and want to be like him, will be that of death and destruction. There are boys in America, who look up to him and want to play football too. Perhaps they’re influenced to take the covid vaccine, the same one that has 1291 side effects including myocarditis. There is no amount of money that can make up for the fact that Travis shilling for Pfizer influenced parents, now children are injured or dead from the covid vaccine. I want to know if Travis got saline in his jab, so that he wouldn’t develop myocarditis like the thousands of young boys who now have heart conditions from the covid vaccine. Yet Travis Kelce is a pipsqueak, only relevant in context of football.

Excellent summary by Rachel Maldonado (see her stack Save the Cats from Cackles the Covidiot (substack.com)…

IMO, let judges tell us what is next…only proper courts, let us test out all of their actions in courts. courts, courts, judges, judges, justice, justice, then… justice pending on outcome…let the courts decide…we will abide….

see Shrestha here:

Among 51017 employees, COVID-19 occurred in 4424 (8.7%) during the study. In multivariable analysis, the bivalent vaccinated state was associated with lower risk of COVID-19 during the BA.4/5 dominant (HR, .71; 95% C.I., .63-.79) and the BQ dominant (HR, .80; 95% C.I., .69-.94) phases, but decreased risk was not found during the XBB dominant phase (HR, .96; 95% C.I., .82-.1.12). Estimated vaccine effectiveness (VE) was 29% (95% C.I., 21%-37%), 20% (95% C.I., 6%-31%), and 4% (95% C.I., -12%-18%), during the BA.4/5, BQ, and XBB dominant phases, respectively. Risk of COVID-19 also increased with time since most recent prior COVID-19 episode and with the number of vaccine doses previously received.

see key graphs showing dose response:

