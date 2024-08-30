Tren de Aragua, I wrote about this criminal gang prior here in substack, see below; America, we have a problem, URRGENT! This is a LATINO version if ISIS, islamic jihadists; these are satanists, evil,
our law enforcement must deal with this NOW; invoke military, relax Posse Comitatus Act so federal military can be put on streets to put this down; we need MAGA Bukele jails! Harris & Biden did this
The Biden administration has designated the Venezuelan migrant gang Tren de Aragua as a transnational criminal organization following requests from Republicans who say the group’s members have penetrated the southern border.
The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control announced Thursday that it had sanctioned Tren de Aragua, a cross-border crime ring that has been cited in connection to brutal crimes against U.S.
This is the dangerous Venezuelan gang infiltrating the US that you probably know nothing about but should…
Very dangerous gang now inside USA due to Kamala Harris and Biden and Obama…'Tren de Aragua', get to know this name, this gang’s name.
We have this gang taking over communities from within…
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Venezuela’s ‘largest’ criminal gang operating inside US, linked to retired police officer’s murder
Venezuela’s largest criminal organization is now operating across major cities in the United States, with at least one of its members connected to the death of a retired police officer.
The gang, Tren de Aragua, has a reputation for wreaking havoc across Latin America and is now fully operating in Chicago and Miami after its members joined the millions of illegal immigrants crossing the border, according to a report.
John Fredericks on his show today had Mr. X who was afraid of being identified had his apartment block taken over by this gang…in America…taking over rental buildings…
We need Trump to get back to Presidency to get his arms around this but you must understand, that these people are evil animals and have orders to kill US law enforcement, and it will not be telling them ‘hey, stop’…no, there will need to be war to deal with them, there must be a national awakening about this deadly gang for they are emerging big in New York and Miami etc. and they are vicious…we need a Bukele like leader (El Salvador) to build the MEGA, I call them MAGA jails and deal with them…this is not even anymore about people coming in illegally and taking your jobs, its now about your life, your safety…
Deadly alliance brewing between MS-13 and bloodthirsty Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang behind NYC cellphone robberies, FBI fears
Please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
These monsters have taken over occupied apartment complexes in Colorado. The police have not responded and the leftist Governor denies what can be seen in the video. This is a warm up/test run, get ready, we are about to see the horrors of 3 years of failed border policy!
I believe Dr Alexander this same “gang of illegal invaders” destroyed an apartment complex in Colorado recently, after 50 or so people ransacked a store stealing bundles of items.
Then they robbed people’s cars!
Of course MSM, now controlled by the Feds wouldn’t dare report anything about this, good God they’ve been “Warned” I’m sure. Plus it would be counterintuitive to say the MSM is flipping biases.
It’s so obvious what’s happening to America. There’s more than ample evidence proving extensive corruption and deliberate manipulation of people’s minds and constitutional rights.
Of course nobody will stand against this corrupt evil government! In years past if what this government has been doing to the American people was being done by an “Organized Crime Syndicate”, those in power would have shut it down immediately! And call in the National Guard if needed.
Today, nothing, no one and nobody is doing anything, let alone even make mention of who they are. We know who they are! It’s our own corrupt and radicalized federal government, that who! They’ve turned the weapon of protection against “We the People” and added additional chaos by allowing millions upon millions of illegal invaders along with an entire Army of Military age men!
Why? Why would any government to this to law abiding, taxpayer, hard working Americans? Why?
To “Fundamentally Transform America”? Absolutely Barack! Absolutely! Ultimately if they’re successful, and I believe they will be successful, because nobody has the balls to stand up to these “Cowardice Bullies” the next phase will be “New World Order”!
This is where America is headed for! We are no longer and will soon no longer be a “Constitutional Republic”! The switch to “Communism” happens quite fast once the ground work has been done. And they’ve had a lot of unabated time to securely remove and put in place, those “corner stones” for a complete “Communistic Society”!
No longe will the Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence and our Constitution, well constitutionally accepted! Because they’ve damn near destroyed it already! A couple of tweets here and a couple of executions there and watch how fast Americans “fall in line”!
Especially if we’re starving for food! Another day another story of our deliberate food erasures!
Yes the evilness is overwhelming!
Thank you Dr. Alexander. I understand your concerns and I share each and every one of them right alongside you!
Thank you for all you do Sir!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR