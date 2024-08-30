The Biden administration has designated the Venezuelan migrant gang Tren de Aragua as a transnational criminal organization following requests from Republicans who say the group’s members have penetrated the southern border.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control announced Thursday that it had sanctioned Tren de Aragua, a cross-border crime ring that has been cited in connection to brutal crimes against U.S.

This is the dangerous Venezuelan gang infiltrating the US that you probably know nothing about but should…

Very dangerous gang now inside USA due to Kamala Harris and Biden and Obama…'Tren de Aragua', get to know this name, this gang’s name.

We have this gang taking over communities from within…

Venezuela’s ‘largest’ criminal gang operating inside US, linked to retired police officer’s murder

Venezuela’s largest criminal organization is now operating across major cities in the United States, with at least one of its members connected to the death of a retired police officer. The gang, Tren de Aragua, has a reputation for wreaking havoc across Latin America and is now fully operating in Chicago and Miami after its members joined the millions of illegal immigrants crossing the border, according to a report.

John Fredericks on his show today had Mr. X who was afraid of being identified had his apartment block taken over by this gang…in America…taking over rental buildings…

We need Trump to get back to Presidency to get his arms around this but you must understand, that these people are evil animals and have orders to kill US law enforcement, and it will not be telling them ‘hey, stop’…no, there will need to be war to deal with them, there must be a national awakening about this deadly gang for they are emerging big in New York and Miami etc. and they are vicious…we need a Bukele like leader (El Salvador) to build the MEGA, I call them MAGA jails and deal with them…this is not even anymore about people coming in illegally and taking your jobs, its now about your life, your safety…

Deadly alliance brewing between MS-13 and bloodthirsty Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang behind NYC cellphone robberies, FBI fears

