SOURCE:

https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/cdc-federal-prison-case-series-covid-19-vaccines-not-stopping-viral-loadsagency-recommend-non-vaccine-interventions-f59e4453

Key findings:

First and importantly the study team acknowledges that during this study:

“Both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons had positive RT-PCR test results and recovery of virus in culture following infection with SARS-CoV-2, suggesting that both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons can transmit SARS-CoV-2 .”

The further note that “symptoms most commonly develop after viable virus was recovered in culture” meaning these findings imply transmission can occur early after infection and before symptoms appear.

The vaccines did not impact viral recovery. Among all the 12 participants SARS-CoV-2 was recovered in study cultures for up to 9 days after the positive test was identified, even among the vaccinated persons.

Dear Readers,

I also embed this short piece on The Wellness Company and The UNITY Project.

First, The Wellness Company.

I am proud to announce a unique partnership with The Wellness Company and everyone who believes in medical freedom. My dear and esteemed colleagues Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Harvey Risch are also in partnership with The Wellness Company which provides telemedicine services for long-haul COVID, vaccine injury, and medical exemptions along with supplements and products that are fully aligned with our values. This support for The Wellness Company stems from the sub-optimal medical care and response that we experienced throughout the pandemic. It became apparent that there are many glaring gaps in our healthcare system and people were not properly treated. Thus, the pivot by us to support The Wellness Company. Take a stand against a broken healthcare delivery system with a membership in The Wellness Company, which directly funds our fight against medical tyranny. Click here The Wellness Company for more information.