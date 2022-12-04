TrialSite News: "CDC Federal Prison Case Series: COVID-19 Vaccines Not Stopping Viral Loads—Agency Recommend Non-Vaccine Interventions!" duh!; The lead authors acknowledge that the vaccines
are not working in congregated settings to stop the viral load and the authors all but acknowledge that vaccinated persons can transmit the disease.
https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/cdc-federal-prison-case-series-covid-19-vaccines-not-stopping-viral-loadsagency-recommend-non-vaccine-interventions-f59e4453
Key findings:
First and importantly the study team acknowledges that during this study:
“Both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons had positive RT-PCR test results and recovery of virus in culture following infection with SARS-CoV-2, suggesting that both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons can transmit SARS-CoV-2 .”
The further note that “symptoms most commonly develop after viable virus was recovered in culture” meaning these findings imply transmission can occur early after infection and before symptoms appear.
The vaccines did not impact viral recovery. Among all the 12 participants SARS-CoV-2 was recovered in study cultures for up to 9 days after the positive test was identified, even among the vaccinated persons.
I'm tired of the use of the RT PCR test it was specifically stated by Dr. Kary Mullis may he RIP ! He specifically said that this test for which he received a Nobel prize that it should Never be used as a diagnostic tool....even the CDC and the WHO after shutting down the world with this test admitted that it was NOT reliable !!!! Ha ha ha let's shut the world down hey...stinks of WEF,NWO,NIH, CDC, FDA , Fauci , Gates and other similar entities around the world! Still being used it was the GOLD STANDARD for a while.....CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY,
Given the 'vaccines' give a victim more viral load than the 'wild-type' SARS-CoV-2, we weren't ever jabbing our way out of this Flu.
Fancy that, an unprecedented pandemic approach with no evidentiary basis, wasn't ever going to work.
Which begs the question: Who sold the snake oil non-solution, and how was it taken up globally, in Lock-Step?
For that, there are receipts. Mostly.
Maybe even a smoking gun.
Peace.