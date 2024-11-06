DRUDGE says world in shock….my reply, who gives a fCUk what the world thinks at this stage?

Look, it is no secret I am a nativist, populist, sovereigntist. FIRST.

Over to 2nd now.

Excellent words by 2nd Smartest below:

‘The only way we can have justice is if Trump admits the true nature of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic and the associated “my beautiful vaccines” global democide project.’

‘This time around if there is no justice in retribution, if there are no mass arrests for the innumerable crimes that the illegitimate Federal government and their various partners-in-crime committed during the “Biden” regime, then America will still eventually be lost forever; in other words, we can’t have Trump going back on his word like he did when he warned Hillary Clinton that if he were president, “you’d be in jail.”’

‘And then we close most of the Three-Letter Agencies such as the CIA, FBI, ATF, FDA,NIH, DOD, DOE, etc. & etc. & etc. along with the private central bank that is neither Federal nor has any reserves that is guilty for counterfeiting and laying waste to the purchasing power of the dollar while levying stealth taxes via inflation on the American people; this central planning institution must be audited (by Judy Shelton ) and shut down for good.

The IRS must also be closed ASAP, with no American ever having to pay a single cent in “income” taxes to a private agency that is unconstitutionally stealing the fruits of everyone’s labors while pilfering private property and decimating generational wealth.’

Trump Becomes 47th US President In A Landslide Win: Communism Thwarted, WW3 Averted & The Constitutional Republic Saved (For Now)

___

