Trump must take to podium at rallies, everywhere and state this now for the American people, "as an illegal if you rape or kill an American woman or child, we will take your life, I will order it, we
hunt you down, I will create a special 24 hour court for special dispensation & we will take your life in 24 hours, no jail, no trials in routine courts; I will mass deport every single illegal, man,
woman, child who came under Harris and Biden and I will go back to Obama’s 8 years and find you, like how we pay to hunt pythons in Florida, we will hunt you if you hurt our people, you are animals and we will treat you like the feral rabid animal you are, Latino, Middle Eastern, African, even anglo, if you behave like an animal, we will treat you like an animal, we will hunt you to ensure we get you, there will be no place in America or on earth you can hide, we will get you and make you pay and as part of this, I will order the militarization of the US borders with direct orders of a half mile buffer zone, if you breach it, I will give orders to shoot to kill; you must go to the consulate or embassy or wherever in your nations and enter America LEGALLY; again, if you breach the border, you will be shot and to close, if anyone, the moment I am POTUS, physically touches, attacks a police officer, law enforcement person, one of our military, a US border agent etc., I will give orders that they must be shot dead on the sport and that includes anyone in BLM or antifa or any similar groups; this is what I will do and it goes for whites, blacks, yellow, Christian, Jew, Muslim, Hindu, any faith, any ethnicity…you breach our borders, you attack our law enforcement you will hunted down, you will be killed on the spot on my orders”…
that is it and he must be prepared to actually do it in hour one…I guarantee this shit stops!
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
There are many people who believe Trump will not be elected or selected, Kamaltoe will be. The reason is they have to finish the destruction of the world and I sadly believe this to be true. They may try to kill Trump but if they don't, he wont get in anyways. We are up against true evil and we are in for one hell of a ride.
Trump is an actor and the assassination attempt was a false flag!