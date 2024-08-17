woman, child who came under Harris and Biden and I will go back to Obama’s 8 years and find you, like how we pay to hunt pythons in Florida, we will hunt you if you hurt our people, you are animals and we will treat you like the feral rabid animal you are, Latino, Middle Eastern, African, even anglo, if you behave like an animal, we will treat you like an animal, we will hunt you to ensure we get you, there will be no place in America or on earth you can hide, we will get you and make you pay and as part of this, I will order the militarization of the US borders with direct orders of a half mile buffer zone, if you breach it, I will give orders to shoot to kill; you must go to the consulate or embassy or wherever in your nations and enter America LEGALLY; again, if you breach the border, you will be shot and to close, if anyone, the moment I am POTUS, physically touches, attacks a police officer, law enforcement person, one of our military, a US border agent etc., I will give orders that they must be shot dead on the sport and that includes anyone in BLM or antifa or any similar groups; this is what I will do and it goes for whites, blacks, yellow, Christian, Jew, Muslim, Hindu, any faith, any ethnicity…you breach our borders, you attack our law enforcement you will hunted down, you will be killed on the spot on my orders”…

that is it and he must be prepared to actually do it in hour one…I guarantee this shit stops!

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)