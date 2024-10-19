Trump wants death penalty for any illegal migrant who kills a law enforcement officer, police, border agent, FBI, anyone!! BOOM! I love it! Question is, will he be able to do this with a corrupt
congress, senate, legal system; but we have to try; this is needed! I applaud this call! Trump says he will deport illegal gangs like Tren de Aragua, excellent! to use 1798 law to dismantle illegals
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year.
If they killed Americans by violent act or by poisoning by Fentanyl, they should be Exterminated where found. Save US money on Incarceration and Trials. No more mercy for Evil Actors. They won't hesitate to kill US as they are likely still pissed off about losing California for example to 100 American Soldiers long ago. They will NOT settle for taking California back, Cartels want control of the entire USA. I say we Exterminate them where they stand when found, identified and known to be Perps with Long Rap Sheets. They deserve nothing more or less. Treat them like the Animals they demonstrate themselves to be. DOA Bounties should already be posted at Every Post Office and in The Post Office Website. #MAGA2MEGA #CancelCorruptionCultureInTheUSA
Okay, a death sentence for an illegal that murders a US citizen - that sounds right and just.
But why even bother? If they are truly "illegal", then why not simply expel them from our country?
That way the murder is *prevented* from ever occurring in the first place.
It's simple logic: allowing for illegals to remain here creates the *opportunity* for the murder.
In any event, obviously some of these illegals *MUST* be booted out. Which ones are "obvious"?
Simple: identify GANG members (by their tattoos, connections and acts). Those have to go NOW!!
This isn't that hard. It just takes a bit of smarts, a will, and courage. But those are sorely lacking here.