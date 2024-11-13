Alexander News Network (ANN)

The Good:

There is some GOOD in this pick. Firstly, I give 47 benefit alway and assume what he did or going to do is with the best interest of America.

Ms. Wiles is the first female CoS and also it is evident that Trump (47), who burned through 4 CoS in his first term, needs someone he can trust fully and who would help temper him and set his agenda day 1, ensuring that his plans and priorities move forward daily. She will function as the most trusted to POTUS and it is likely that Trump placed trust and confidentiality above all in this pick. I am happy he chose someone who can confer that depth of trust and who would help him move his agenda.

Personally, I do not know Ms. Wiles and thus cannot judge her personal life or anything like that.

‘The chief of staff is the most senior political appointee in the White House. The position is widely recognized as one of great power and influence, owing to daily contact with the president of the United States and control of the Executive Office of the President of the United States.’

A hat tip is in order for POTUS Trump…we got to the beach with him, he got us thre, he is the leader on the beach and now we have to cross the beach and shoot our way up the cliff and destroy, and rout the enemy:

The Bad:

However, there is potential bad. Questions. An uneasy feeling. Real questions. Given what we experienced and lived with COVID and mRNA and Pfizer and Moderna et al. That Hahn after granting EUA to Moderna and Pfizer got a big plum job at Moderna? In another word that is a crime. No?

Firstly, what is remarkable is the extent to which the Freedom Fighter media, the scientists and doctors who were AGAINST the Malone mRNA vaccine and OWS, are now silent on Ms. Wiles appointment since they are too busy groveling for jobs. The have self-censored. Incredible and tells us who they are. Them first…it is fascinating how they self-censored themselves as they try to get a job in Trump’s administration while at the same time despising and hating Trump with plans to subvert his agenda and hurt him in his admiration. Put a pin in that for a moment.

There is BAD in this pick, there is, and I am a bit concerned. Is Trump being subverted again? Ms. Wiles comes with a background as a government insider and pharma, vaccine lobbyist with a close relationship with vaccine makers, and based on my reading, has worked in various capacities on behalf of many entities but most notably, vaccine manufacturers e.g. Pfizer who made the deadly safety untested Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA gene-based vaccine.

Robert Kennedy Jr. now supports Trump, and I admire RFK Jr., and he has gained fame and money railing against the Operation Warp Speed (OWS) failures, the deadly lockdowns and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine. He has been silenced by the Trump campaign since joining. Did s. Wiles silence him? Did she silence POTUS Trump? Is the vaccine lobby that powerful? Would Ms. Wiles move to protect pharma over POTUS Trump or the American people? Do they, pharma, OWN Trump AGAIN (as they did in Trump 1.0) yet he does not yet know what is happening? Or is Ms. Wiles the real deal this time for Trump 2.0 to protect him and the American people? The prior CoS failed to protect the people FIRST. Ms. Wiles may be different.

Yet we are a bit concerned, for the first salvo out of the gate to signal to us who voted for him that 2.0 will correct all major mistakes of the past, is a hire as CoS, a professional pharma vaccine lobbyist, with a client base that includes CRIMINAL Albert Bourla of Pfizer? Pfizer the mRNA king with Moderna? Bourla called me a criminal for calling for no mRNA shots in children. He did that, called us out, in a national televised interview.

I have to admit, I am concerned.

Overall, I wish 47 full success and safety and that he goes on to do all the things he promised that would strengthen and fix USA and I am holding out hope (and trust) that Ms. Wiles will function as the optimal CoS in support of 47. We begin with trust and let us see how this moves forward. Clearly mitigation of conflict of interest (CoI) is the number one action to be taken to assuage the public’s concerns of pharma monkey business and illicitness and corruption.

The Ugly:

There is some anticipated ugly, based on material/real or perceived conflict of interest (CoI) between FDA, CoS, and pharma. In terms of would pharma and vaccine makers understand that there must be no contact with the CoS Wiles? Not even a whiff. Normally there is and could be but in this case there CANNOT be for obvious reasons.

Put a pin in that for a moment. The reality is that it is up to POTUS Trump as to who his Chief of Staff is and if he found the type of trust he seeks, in her, then we can assume that he vetted her enough to be comfortable enough that she will do a good job for him and operate above board. I am thrilled for his. Especially if she can help move his agenda forward given the snakes on both sides of the isle and levels of government working against POTUS Trump.

Yet the issue here is what type of access will pharma have, the very same ‘revolving door with FDA’ corrupt pharma we have been fighting against, the very same corrupt dangerous pharma who gave us the deadly untested, unsafe Malone Bancel Bourla et al. mRNA gene vaccine. This is the issue.

The question is, what sort of firewall will Trump ensure such that there is no access of pharma to Ms. Wiles? How strong will it be? Who can guarantee this, especially when off of White House property. We also need to urgently know Ms. Wiles stance on vaccines, on the FDA, relationship with the FDA, on the Malone et al. mRNA gene vaccine, or OWS, on the deaths caused by the mRNA vaccine etc. We need urgent clarity given her background, while giving her the benefit of the doubt.

I too am a bit troubled by this appointment yet will give POTUS Trump, 47, the benefit of his choice. I can move past this, yet we must be made aware of the restraints and constraints that would have to be imposed to ensure no CoI. Remember, we saw the swamp creature ‘Eli Lily’ Azar who headed HHS helped foist the fraud COVID on us and undercut Trump. So, we are weary.

Yet I trust Trump today as I did when I worked for him prior at HHS. Yet as asked above, is he being subverted again? Has pharma found a way to plant their ultimate operative? Or is Ms. Wiles really able to surgically cut pharma influence (for they will come and are there in DC already) and have no contact? No doubt we have to observe and follow this and hold everyone’s feet to the fire. Not only Ms. Wiles. Everyone, especially as we know many who got near Trump in the first administration moved to subvert and undercut and hurt him and his administration. They did. Many are really swamp animals who seek to benefit only themselves and do not care about the public. Just money, books, tv appearances.

Over to you Ms. Wiles, I trust first. If 47 picked you, I give you full benefit of the doubt first.

What do you think of this chart below in the Kennedy Beacon?

