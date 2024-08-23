So very must admiration for Tucker here and there are so many who Trump let around him in his orbit in 2016 to 2020 and he had to fire them for they were Manchurian traitors, all of them, evil beasts, money hungry whore beasts like Kelly, Scaramucci, Tillerson, Bolton, McMaster et al. Trump told us they were the best thing to sliced bread and then he fired them…I hope that phase is over, that shacky sub-optimal hiring, but I am worried based on his present campaign same crap still going on…I know Bobby Jr. is in no way like those dogs, Bobby Jr. IMO is a good man, and I have nothing ill to say about Shanahan…I don’t know of her…

but Bobby Jr. can be trusted and is not playing Trump…my sense….he JFK Jr. wants to do good so we support him…if he comes, I will hold his feet, Bobby Jr.’s feet to the fire to help drag fuckers like Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Weissman, Kariko etc. into courts, join me Bobby Jr. for I am relentless with that, all them bitches getting cases for what they did with COVID and the deadly mRNA vaccine that they all profited on…we want them in courts under oath to explain…their death work….Malone (mRNA technology inventor he said), drag his ass in, Bourla (Pfizer CEO), drag his crooked criminal ass in, Bancel (Moderna), drag his crooked criminal ass in, Sahin (BioNTech), drag his criminal ass in, Weissman (mRNA technology) drag his crooked ass into court…all of them….join me Bobby Jr. to help drag Malone et al. into courts…all of these evil bitches who have done nothing but benefit from their deadly work…

Huge praise to you Bobby Jr. if you step up and join daddy T and daddy T accepts this…I hope for I think you can add huge value, and I think you have huge benefits for USA.

But do not be silent now, do not shut down on us Bobby Jr., a role in daddy T should embolden you…all that evaded us we must push for now….now you have to step up and help us get accountability and punish…these bitches like Malone and Bancel and Kariko et al. knew that the vaccine was never safety tested, they knew the mRNA technology was unsafe, they knew the LNP complex was, they knew the cationic lipids were untested in this platform, they knew the PEG was dangerous, they knew the ionizable lipids and cholesterol in the LNP outer casing were unsafe….they knew it all…they knew the vaccine and content would not stay at injection site but these money hungry whores like Malone and Bancel and Sahin and Weissman et al. kept silent…they knew the vaccine content would no decompose as CDC et al. told us but the fuckers kept silent…they knew that they did not test for reverse transcription of mRNA back to DNA (integrated) yet it could have been a huge dangerous issue and it has proven to be, yet these bitches kept silent….

huge props Bobby Jr., join us in the fight…if you do support Trump and step up, it is now you must get hugely vocal and help us deal with the beasts among us…

Tucker Carlson: Covid mRNA Vaccines Are ‘Poison’

Leading independent news reporter Tucker Carlson has warned that Covid mRNA shots are "poison."

Tucker Carlson: Covid mRNA Vaccines Are 'Poison' (substack.com)

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

