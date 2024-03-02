TWC (The Wellness Company) will issue an official statement on why it has closed the Canadian arm of it's operation (shortly); I do not write for TWC & so I overstepped by writing
I have taken it down but I know that something is coming from TWC; I will update as soon as I get clearance to do so; I apolagize for my mistake as I do not write or speak for TWC in my technical role
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
TWC (The Wellness Company) will issue an official statement on why it has closed the Canadian arm of it's operation (shortly); I do not write for TWC & so I overstepped by writing
Oh, it’s about time. I think it is the location on the planet that has robbed the Canadians (the ones we’ve been ranting about) of their ability to function at the most basic of levels. Good work Doc
putting out info is being helpful, I'm sorry you took that post down...several Truthers who have tried to get HCQ etc to Canadians have had a real ordeal over the past few yrs...I appreciate understanding why this has happened