This is where 45’s (Trump’s) 90 million to 100 million standing army, armed to their teeth, must and will protect our democratically elected POTUS…we will see him to the bible…and we will walk with him to the WH as he signs immediate executive orders to close the US border (Southern and even with Canada) and moves to deport every single illegal who came under Biden and Obama…as he moves to hold accountable all those in his and Boden’s administration who did wrong with the fraud fake COVID pandemic…all, from fake non-pandemic to lockdowns to mRNA technology…

When Charles Barkley and Stephen A. Smith are pounding Biden and Obama on immigration, then it is OVER for Biden Inc., pack it up now! Trump, start measuring drapes AGAIN! exchange: "And you see the

streets, you see the streets in New York," Smith interjected. "First of all, the border is a joke. The border is a joke. They have them on camera kicking and beating cops. They beat up these two cops"

DR. PAUL ALEXANDER

APR 08, 2024

"Who do you side with considering our inequities' history, what's going on today and who the candidates are today in terms of (President Biden) and (Donald Trump) in all likelihood, running for office. What do you do, Charles? Who do you vote for?" Smith asked.

"We need law and order, Stephen A.," Barkley said. "Trying to fix inequalities has nothing to do with letting people go in stores and rob people."

"I agree. I'm with you," Smith noted.

"First of all, the border is a joke. The border is a joke. They have these migrants bussed up to New York. They have them on camera kicking and beating cops. They beat up these two cops," Barkley said. "They were out of jail in 24 hours and the next day."

"Actually, it was the same day, Charles. It was the same day," Smith noted.

"Two days later, they caught them robbing Macy's. They beat up cops. How are you out of jail in 24 hours?" Barkely added.

Charles Barkley, Stephen A. Smith's remarks on immigration resurface with months to go before election | Fox News