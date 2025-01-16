that pregnant women, children, elderly were also NOT included in the Pfizer or Moderna trials…then how did they get the vaccine and were mandated and recommended to get it?

It is simple yet key questions like this one I want that beast Malone (given I was part of his group and he pimped and took money from unsuspecting poor people who donated) to answer under oath, with Kariko, with Bourla, with Bancel, with Sahin et al., under oath, separately, as to why were they silent on this simple issue, why they were silent on reverse transcription, on SV 40, on damage to mitochondria, on vaccine and contents not staying at injection site, on vaccine and its content not dissolving rapidly as we were told…why is it that Malone and Bourla and Hahn and Sahin and Redfield et al. were shilling the mRNA shot, telling us it saved lives etc. when he/they knew there was no fucking data to show this, that he was a fucking liar…

get to answer for his many lies and start with this one:

him and all of them…I want these bitches under oath…I want judges and courts and juries to rule yes or no on their criminality, if they costed lives…recklessly, needlessly for if shown so, these people, any and all of them, ranging from those in Trump administration to Biden’s, must hang! People died because of their silence, as their paraded for NOBELS and fame and donor money, people were deceived.

These beasts only spoke up, the Malones et al., pusillanimous man he is, they are, when he/they could stay silent no more on the deaths, so he ran into the Freedom Movement and then a different set of rape of the people occurred, then by the Freedom Fighter media like EPOCH and DEL and CHD and Brownstone…and others…showcasing him Malone in exchange for interviews, stroking each other, bullshit ‘selling us out talks’ in quid pro quo for donor money…

I know, I was there, I was big in these groups until I told them fuck off with that filth and IMO sell out and harm to the American people. Not once did these sellouts interview Malone, when I was there, before and after, to get any proper questions answers, it was fluff of each other, one for donor money, the other for soft interviews to build a make-believe brand. DEL, I appreciated and respected until he fell for the Malone fraud. I still do think REAL, solid, but stumbled and I hope he gets back to roots. Have one proper interview of Malone and ask him the questions you DEL failed to ask him before about his complicity in the mRNA disaster. What he knows, when, where, how

I was there, the decision by these people was to build a Malone brand, take a ‘has been’ fraud con and make him into something he is and was not, a liar about being inventor of mRNA vaccine and technology and platform, however he describes it or they lie about it on any given day…go ask Kaitlin Kariko who got the Nobel for mRNA with Drew Weissman, what Malone was really about and who worked with him in lab…as her how come he threatened her…why would he do that? she called him a fraud and that he lied about himself and his importance and work in mRNA…long story short, he was like their water carrier, he just could not accept that…she said he made himself out to be more important than he is and was…and DEL and EPOCH and CHD and the like fell for it…it was easy, they were building a fake make believe brand, some would say quid pro quo…what was the quid, what was the quo…who got what?

Fuck all of you people for the fraud, COVID was a fraud on the public and the public felt they could trust you so called media freaks for honesty, yet you help rape them too. The public lost all the way around, subjected to a fraud fake PCR created non-pandemic COVID under POTUS Trump, and deadly OWS and mRNA vaccine under POTUS Trump, and then extension and prolonging of it and more under POTUS Biden et al.

Let us see what Trump 2.0 will do now with the deadly failed mRNA vaccine, if he will allow ‘new and improved’ ‘2nd generation’ mRNA. To tell you the truth, in all of them, I do trust Trump still. Kennedy Jr. I do also but mortified that he would let the Trump world silence him and there is no good reason or excuse, it is outrageous they would do that, and he would go seemingly along. Since endorsing Trump, he is silent, is he not? On deadly OWS and mRNA vaccine that he railed against daily…prior. That is just my opinion. In my world, a line of integrity is a line of integrity.

These vaccine makers once judges and courts get done with them and declare guilt causing deaths, should burn in hell.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9876036/

‘ To date, there are no published studies on the biodistribution, cellular uptake, endosomal escape, translation rates, functional half-life and inactivation kinetics of synthetic mRNA, rates and duration of vaccine-induced antigen expression in different cell types.

Furthermore, despite the assumption that there is no possibility of genomic integration of therapeutic synthetic mRNA, only one recent study has examined interactions between vaccine mRNA and the genome of transfected cells, and reported that an endogenous retrotransposon, LINE-1 is unsilenced following mRNA entry to the cell, leading to reverse transcription of full length vaccine mRNA sequences, and nuclear entry.

This finding should be a major safety concern, given the possibility of synthetic mRNA-driven epigenetic and genomic modifications arising.

We propose that in susceptible individuals, cytosolic clearance of nucleotide modified synthetic (nms-mRNAs) is impeded.

Sustained presence of nms-mRNA in the cytoplasm deregulates and activates endogenous transposable elements (TEs), causing some of the mRNA copies to be reverse transcribed. The cytosolic accumulation of the nms-mRNA and the reverse transcribed cDNA molecules activates RNA and DNA sensory pathways. Their concurrent activation initiates a synchronized innate response against non-self nucleic acids, prompting type-I interferon and pro-inflammatory cytokine production which, if unregulated, leads to autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions, while activated TEs increase the risk of insertional mutagenesis of the reverse transcribed molecules, which can disrupt coding regions, enhance the risk of mutations in tumour suppressor genes, and lead to sustained DNA damage. Susceptible individuals would then expectedly have an increased risk of DNA damage, chronic autoinflammation, autoimmunity and cancer.’

