Bottom line, NO COVID mRNA vaccine was needed in any child, NONE! And is NOT needed! Parents be warned! The mRNA gene-based vaccine should have never been rolled out to children, as much as it should not have been given to pregnant women who were excluded from the registrational legacy trials by Pfizer, Moderna etc.

‘Furthermore, the study found that Covid shots offered the children very little protection from the virus, with many becoming infected after just 14 to 15 weeks of receiving an injection.’

‘The 1.7 million children observed in the study were between the ages of 5 to 15 and were registered with the UK’s National Healthcare System (NHS).’

‘The researchers were investigating the safety and effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine in fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and unvaccinated children and teenagers.

However, they discovered that cases of myocarditis and pericarditis only emerged in the vaccinated group.’

‘Zero cases of myocarditis or pericarditis were found in the unvaccinated group.

Myocarditis and pericarditis are both forms of inflammation in the heart.

Pericarditis is a condition where the sac around the heart becomes inflamed, while myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle.

Both disorders restrict the heart’s ability to pump blood around the body and can cause clots, strokes, heart attacks, cardiac arrest, and ultimately sudden death.’

‘OpenSAFELY: Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination in children and adolescents’

