with the mRNA technology and mRNA vaccine developers and makers. Even donating money to them when they are the evil ‘captors’…something is very wrong when RFK Jr. who gained fame and money and credibility prior to joining the Trump campaign cannot now mention these names…he cannot mention OWS, lockdowns, or Malone et al. mRNA gene vaccines, he cannot!

Unshackle Bobby Kennedy Jr., POTUS Trump! Un-silence him, set the boy free to talk! If you cannot POTUS Trump, and even though I disagree with the ‘its elections so we need to be quiet etc.’, I will understand but you must then let RFK Jr. be free to handle this…you lost many votes in 2020 due to the failed lockdowns and now people will be voting based on the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine…maybe the good news is that many died due to Harris and Biden rolling it out and mandating it, but many see it as being a product of your administration. I know they fucked you POTUS Trump with the vaccine, I know, I met many at OWS on 7th floor of HHS. I know what they did. To you.

Huge love and respect to you POTUS Trump and we MUST get you back into the White House come November 5th 20204.

But POTUS Trump, you have been wrong to continue up to 2 days ago, to praise OWS and lockdowns and the deadly Malone Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine as a success, saving millions! Sir, you are wrong, very wrong and OWS or the Malone et al. vaccine saved not ONE life! These only harmed and it is time you stopped this! I want you re-elected, despite the devastation of OWS for the Biden-Harris administration did far worse rolling the mRNA vaccine out for it killed people. They hardened and extended lockdowns and it killed people. But OWS, lockdowns and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine killed people. Failed!

Your credibility is important to us, but you are not being honest to the people when you praise OWS and the mRNA vaccine! I cannot sit silent Sir for people will continue to take the shots and they are harmful.

I love and support you POTUS Trump, as someone who I think truly loves USA and its flag and borders and police and military and all of America and its peoples. I truly think this. I worked for you and would again if asked, I would be honored. I have not wavered and today you stand as the best and ONLY option in the coming election, and I plead especially with Christians and evangelicals to turn out and vote Trump and Republican up and down the ticket to gain house and senate.

Unshackle Bobby Kennedy Jr., POTUS Trump! Un-silence him, set the boy free to talk!

But you were misled and deceived and misdirected with all things COVID by Fauci, Birx, Hahn, Azar, Bourla, Moncef et al., a fraud fake non-pandemic (a PCR created fake over cycled false-positive pandemic) underpinned by the lie of asymptomatic transmission and equal risk of severe outcome if exposed or infected regardless of baseline risk and age…

STOP, POTUS Trump, stop saying OWS and the vaccines worked, they never ever did! Stop, whomever is guiding you to say this is lying to you. You know better! Stop it now! People take your words seriously and today, these vaccines harm!

I leave you with the words of one of my subscribers Jorge for I think Jorge captures this best, and it is frustrating that we are here…I went from a 4-minute possible slot at RNC to para ‘not be seen near the stage’ as the move was to erase COVID and the lockdowns and OWS and the deadly Malone et al. vaccine from any convention…that was wrong!

Untie RFK Jr. Sir, unshackle him, RFK Jr. is a good man IMO, has a good heart, wants to do good, to have his legacy (I hope one day we learn who killed his father and hunt them down and all linked to them, exhume them and burn them), and I am not interested in his sexual demons etc…let someone do good if they can and up to it…let him do what he does best on deadly COVID operation warp speed (OWS) and the devastating lockdowns and school closures and the deadly mRNA technology platform vaccine…do not lie to the American people…STOP! The American people know the full truth!

all we seek today is YOUR truth and honesty, daddy T. We want punishment, accountability but it needs your honesty! As I have said before, we will protect you and help you once you stand up and say it as it really is and tell us the truth on the lockdowns and vaccine. The American people are very smart, critical thinkers. Do not deceive them!

MAGA, I love you POTUS Trump, you are what we need the next 4 years (and then we let good American loving patriots showcase themselves to take USA forward in the Republican party, I hope a new party emerges and that we clean out congress and senate of the rats, den of thieves, cabal of high-crime bandits, the filthy thieving corrupted rats on both sides); I know they did unfair things to you and family Sir, and hope God protects you and family (even other side too), from harms, and I stand with you Sir to punish them using proper justice and courts and juries and then with verdicts showing they costed lives, then hanging them, executing them on the White House lawn, but you need to stand up and tell us the truth!

Jorge here and I share this for in here, there are words that are true, and I cannot cover them up and btw, Jorge is a Trump supporter, maybe as large as I:

Jorge Fernandez

18 hrs ago·edited 18 hrs ago

‘Just for the sake of argument, let's concede that Trump was deceived. Okay, fine - DECEPTION!

Now, approaching 5 years later, is Trump *still* "deceived"? If he is, then that makes him as stupid as the day is long. NOTE: I do *NOT* believe that to be the case, i.e., Trump is NO LONGER deceived.

Alright, then why hasn't Trump ***called out the criminals and their crimes***?

That's a hurdle that I cannot get over. If someone screws me over, and by doing so costs the health and lives of millions of innocent victims, then AS SOON AS I come out of the deception/betrayal I'm calling out the culprits, their crimes, and in no uncertain terms I'll assure them that there will be Hell to pay.

So why hasn't Trump done *ANY* of that? Is Trump planning to let all of them keep their filthy loot, obtained at the expense of innocent victims, and to walk away scot-free? Is that the plan?’

___

