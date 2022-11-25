Unvaccinated Blood: It is your right to demand and source unvaccinated blood now for yes, Igor is right, the blood supply is damaged now and high risk; I won't want blood from a vaccinated person
Why would I want blood from someone who is a spike protein factory churning out spike protein 24/7 with inflamed blood vessels and micro clots; why? I want unvaccinated blood, so should you
Why would you avoid the risk of the spike protein from the COVID fraud injection then get it with donated blood? Autologous blood (you save your own blood for your own self, future needs) is the way we go now.
I think that there is (or soon will be) a push to set up a separate blood system and people usually store their own blood (autologous blood) for if and when needed. Something to think about as an unvaccinated person if planning some surgery or will need in time. Why? To this day, we have no idea what is coming next with the effects of these fraud COVID gene injections. Props to Igor for his piece on this.
I have been thinking this for a looong time (tainted blood/NOT gonna want that crap) - going to be a problem.
But ! What will you do if and when the time comes that blood is needed? " TRUST " is gone, a 'thing of the past' ............ WILL YOU be able to comfortably believe in medical professionals at a hospital, for example, when they look you right in the eyes and tell you " Yes, the blood we will will provide you IS blood from an UNvaccinated donor " ??
I think NOT.
I mean, what's ONE MORE lie, after what we have experienced - and continue to experience - over the past couple of years ?
I only had one vaccine, Pfizer and have a vaccine injury. The govt here has finally accepted I’m not lining up for more. Two days ago I received a letter telling me I can now have free pneumococcal and zoster shots - in their dreams !!! I wonder what the psychopaths have added to those.