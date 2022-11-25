Why would you avoid the risk of the spike protein from the COVID fraud injection then get it with donated blood? Autologous blood (you save your own blood for your own self, future needs) is the way we go now.

I think that there is (or soon will be) a push to set up a separate blood system and people usually store their own blood (autologous blood) for if and when needed. Something to think about as an unvaccinated person if planning some surgery or will need in time. Why? To this day, we have no idea what is coming next with the effects of these fraud COVID gene injections. Props to Igor for his piece on this.

Dear Readers,

I also embed this short piece on The Wellness Company and The UNITY Project.

First, The Wellness Company.

I am proud to announce a unique partnership with The Wellness Company and everyone who believes in medical freedom. My dear and esteemed colleagues Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Harvey Risch are also in partnership with The Wellness Company which provides telemedicine services for long-haul COVID, vaccine injury, and medical exemptions along with supplements and products that are fully aligned with our values. This support for The Wellness Company stems from the sub-optimal medical care and response that we experienced throughout the pandemic. It became apparent that there are many glaring gaps in our healthcare system and people were not properly treated. Thus, the pivot by us to support The Wellness Company. Take a stand against a broken healthcare delivery system with a membership in The Wellness Company, which directly funds our fight against medical tyranny. Click here The Wellness Company for more information.