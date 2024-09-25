Urgent! I am teaming up with Tom Trento (out of Florida, Trump team) & Mayor Deb Rogers (Pennsylvania & New York) to help inform & push Christians & Evangelicals in the 6 key swing states, 7 million
registered but DID NOT vote...Trump lost 2020 by 300 to 400,000 and thus we want to get the 400,000 of these 7 million votes, in the 6 key swing states e.g. Arizona has 11 electoral votes & 800,000
did not vote in 2020…we need them to vote, similar in Pennsylvania etc.
see youtube by Tom Trento here…see the graph, the key graph and shocking numbers who did not vote…we are asking you here to spread the word those who are in those states to vote, go vote, come out to vote…tell them share this information, push…and if you having difficulties reply to me, we will work with Tom’s team to get them to vote…
You know how to reach me, tell me how you can help to push (in comments) and we will link you to Tom’s team…we need help here and I am asking you.
see the numbers of those who did not vote in 2020, Christians etc…that we have to get out…see Arizona below, with 11 critical electoral votes, 800,000 did not vote, Christians, Evangelicals…do you see the pot of votes that Trump can tap into…?
we need your help!
Give me a list and I will make the phone calls.
It is shocking that so many Evangelicals and Christians did not vote in 2020 and thereby helped to deliver America into the hands of Biden and Harris with all the consequences that have flowed from doing so. Not voting for Trump is in effect a vote for Harris and Walz. It is good that you are teaming up with Tom Trento and Mayor Deb to get out the vote. It is needed to counter the hordes of millenials and Gen Z, two of the biggest voting blocs going into the election, many with frontal lobes not yet fully developed, who switched allegiance from Biden to Trump and who now, since Harris replaced Biden and JD Vance was chosen as Trump's running mate, have apparently switched allegiance again, to Harris and Walz. Below, at the link, is the TV advertisement that got out the vote for LBJ in 1964 when he annihilated Barry Goldwater and the Republican Party. Something like this, adapted for today, is what is needed.
Daisy
https://youtu.be/riDypP1KfOU?si=OIXB5_drgSw2nLrb