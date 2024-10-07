Actual title: Why Hurricane Milton’s ‘Unusual’ Path May Cause Catastrophe in Florida This Week

My title: As hurricane Helene has shown you, do not mess with these storms and flash floods etc.; get to hell out & wait it out in safety! This storm Milton can be devastating to Tampa (seeming direct hit) and surrounding areas

Background:

‘Florida is bracing for another major hurricane to strike this week—one with an “unusual” path that could lead to catastrophic effects.

The storm is set to arrive less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene made landfall in the Sunshine State, causing massive devastation that authorities are still trying to clean up.’

The good: There is no good, but Governor DeSantis can take leadership and begins setting the stage for a POTUS run 2028.

Tracking and some prayers suggest that Milton could avoid some of the states hit the hardest by flooding and destruction from Helene, such as most of Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

The bad: Two storms back-to-back will strain the resources of Florida and can cause extensive loss of life; can also drive people to leave the sunshine state and relocate elsewhere; now upgraded to category 5 with sustained winds of 180 to 200 mph.

The ugly: Milton is now upgraded to a category 5 hurricane and forecasted to be a major hurricane by landfall. But there is still uncertainty in the tracking.

___

