thing and bring him back. You idiots under Pom Pom Pam and ‘photo shoot’ Barbie Noem (please school Noem that you do not take photos of prisoners with you in it posing (Geneva Convention violation) and you do not handle a loaded gun pointed to the top of someone’s head, someone teach Noem proper gin handling techniques please).

All of you people think this is a game? A never-ending photo shoot? Glam?

You fucked up, so bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back, then go ahead and hold him under Alien Enemy Act if you decide and take him in front of the courts for habeas as per SCOTUS, let the court rule he can be deported and re-deport him…do it right. Follow due process. Law.

But do the legal thing as per the courts in USA…this is not a giggle and chuckle Palm Beach game…the nation understands the judiciary and the laws…you have to bring him back yet now playing games that the SCOTUS said ‘facilitate’ will allow you to slow walk it and the like, it is outrageous…judge ordered daily updates yet you at Justice fucking around…why? why play with the judges? The law. You bitched and fretted when not in power about abuse law yet engage in same in power??? A lower court judge said you had to bring him back. Yes, SCOTUS is saying ‘facilitate’ and I think too much latitude and wriggle room. I think this must go back to SCOTUS for clarification. This is my opinion. Let him get his due process, the courts may well rule deport him and then it’s done final and proper. Kahil is done, Rubio had final say. Federalist papers 78 says POTUS (democrat or republican) has greater say than courts. Let Trump have his victories but let it be done proper. Not tarnished, and people’s due process and rights respected. There are questions with this El Salvador guy, not cut and dry.

AG Bondi, you head the Justice Department, and it is not your role to play games with the lower courts etc. You are behaving politicized and not a good look at this time. You are to be independent of politics, even your own biases. No matter what ‘others’ did. You are to set the topmost example of how it should be done at that office. You are in charge. The frat boys and girls now under you are playing a dangerous game. You know that you all made a serious error, so listen to the courts and bring him back. Fire your frat people, they are embarrassing you. I do not want any gang person, no subversive, no person with ill intent in our nations. Yet I know when something stinks. You all are making this error stink now. Just fix it and close it.

“The Supreme Court made their ruling last night very clear that it’s the administration’s responsibility to facilitate the return, not to effectuate the return,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Is this a game? What happens if he dies in that prison? What happens if he is not a gang member? You made a mistake, now fix it and close this! Stop sending the White House Press person to bullshit the nation and play games, we have a justice system. Like it or not. We go to the polls; we go to the courts and get help there. But we follow law.

I warn again, the same will happen when Democrats retake power…do you want them rendering people to God forsaken places? They could. Do you want them abusing Americans? Do you want them to go backwards and make legal cases on many Trump administration people? Future Republican POTUS could be very abusive to America…too…you have no idea who is coming…do not set things in motion that could be devastating for America in the future. You are opening Pandora boxes that will not be able to be closed.

Stopping fucking with POTUS Trump, he I think is out of the loop in some of this crap.

This only hurts Trump and again, this is an example of people undercutting him and thinking they are POTUS. He needs to figure out who is playing games here on this file, misguiding him, and fire them at State and AG Justice etc. and set it right and that’s it! Does he know? The nation is looking on and it is not a good look. Seeing rule of law being flipped off. It is no game. Poor form and again, we live in a nation of retribution and Trump’s orbit is showing that in full, and the Democrats will deliver same on return to power. It is important you think long term of what future you are setting up. What you do today shall return in kind and more and we do not want that for our children and grandchildren. We want a super USA, full of fairness, justice, benevolence, decency, no malice, hope for the future. We want Trump to win. Aerica wins. Do not match prior bad behavior and abuse with your own abuse.

This matter, legal process must play out and they must follow SCOTUS. And as to Democrats, it is not good enough to not like Trump or disagree with him, NO, you must now figure out what you disagree with him on and how you can do better…you are failing in that. Trump gets it and has a plan, like it or not. Give him credit. Find ways to work together and do best for USA. First!