WARNING to POTUS Trump (45); whispers (well placed) are that those mRNA inventors e.g. Malone want a job in future Trump administration; whispers are that Malone is jumping ship to say he is a TRUMP
MAGA; the approach is to float out they have an ANTIDOTE to the deadly mRNA, always did, that Bourla, Bancel screwed his invention, & to get Trump to give him big job; be careful POTUS Trump
be careful, these people, mRNA inventors and mRNA vaccine makers screwed you once, you have not spoken out against the deadly vaccine and will wear it historically…there is time…that aside, to think they have an antidote to the mRNA vaccine and have sat on it, had it all along, could have gone back to the lab to figure out all along how to stop this mRNA technology gene based vaccine harmful effects, to mitigate the harms and deaths from their mRNA invention and mRNA vaccine; this flies in the face of all that is decent and IMO borders on criminal. So let us wait, let us see, let us sit back and watch the grovellers grovel, let us see how two-faced they can be, let us see if they think they are so smart to fuck the nation and world again, that they now MAGA! in that they brought death yet stayed silent on reverse transcription, on vaccine leaving injection site, on vaccine and content etc. not dissolving post shot, on mitichondrial damage, on vaccine making spike 24/7 for the rest of your life, as people took the death shot and died…now they want another run at the money trough, now saying have antidote? to what? your death invention and vaccine? Now? and what? Trump will bring you on deck for a big job to roll out your antidote? after so many deaths? how big a c**t*** would POTUS Trump need to be to fall for that? Tell us.
hhhmmmm, I must have had too much to drink last night for when this high placed insider birdie told me, I laughed out loud at first then got to thinking and I realized these ‘mass formation’ beasts may well be that insane to think they can fuck Trump again! They don’t know the Trump I know, Trump 2.0 is coming for vengeance and payback and retribution, and to hopefully, ensure these very same people rot in a jail…I for one will help make it happen.
stand by…do not say you did not hear it first here when the crazies try to do what I wrote above.
Malone cannot be trusted, period.
Malone did NOT “invent” mRNA. God did that. Malone did not invent the technique of introducing exogenous genes. That was done years earlier. Malone adapted cell transfection of exogenous genes in cell culture to the transfection of complete genes in humans to counter mutated or missing human genes. It had problems because the cell transfection was indiscriminate.
Pfizer (and ALL the other Covid Inc companies) used different varieties of the 7 standard cell transfection reagents to deliberately infect health human cells with viral genes and to call it a “vaccination,” something that no one had been stupid or foolish enough to try before those of Covid Inc were offered total immunity.