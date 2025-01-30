I ask a serious question. Was the Malone Kariko Bourla (Pfizer) Bancel (Moderna) Sahin (BioNTech) mRNA transfection injection the underlying cause of the devastating crash last night over Washington DC POTOMAC? 70 have died!

Yes, I like you have questions for how could this happen in a routine landing in Reagan International? How?

This can be a pure ACCIDENT but ‘what if’? Should this be swept under the rug? Can we have a reasoned serious discussion on this too? Can we ask questions? In this era of DYING suddenly? In all we know ‘post’ the mRNA vaccine adverse effects?

What triggered this disaster? I could have been on that flight as use the very same AA planes and routes to and from DC from NY and Buffalo and connecting to Florida routinely (also through North Carolina, Chicago, Philadelphia etc.). I nearly yesterday to head to DC for today’s hearing, I did not know there was a second day.

We mourn for the dead this is an unspeakable disaster.

Am I right this morning, to speculate and theorize, to hypothecate that catecholamines as part of a "hyper-catecholaminergic" state situation post Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine are the critical underpinning triggers of COVID mRNA vaccine-induced myocarditis and the related adverse outcomes?

What will make our government officials and people understand what happened due to the OWS deadly mRNA vaccines? How much our lives are affected in ways we still do not fully understand with poison pills and adverse effects to come?

Why has POTUS Trump on our re-election of him, not stood up and called for a full stoppage of all the mRNA technology and the mRNA vaccine that has killed so many? Why? Why have all around him been silenced? Why does he praise OWS, the lockdowns, the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine claiming it saved millions of lives when we know, even the most uninformed person knows, it (OWS and mRNA vaccine) saved NOT ONE LIFE? Put a pin in that for a moment as I re-focus on this crash.

Did a hyper-catecholaminergic state situation play a material role here in this tragedy? In any way? Small, large?

What are catecholamines? Basically, these are dopamine and adrenaline, noradrenaline etc. produced by brain nervous system and adrenal glands. They play a key role in the body’s “fight-or-flight” response and are released when placed under stress (emotional or physical stress) e.g. landing a plane, taking off a plane, rising at dawn etc. actually creates same release of catecholamines. As the body is prepared to rise at dawn, physiologically it is regarded as a quasi-stress situation. Prepares the body to rise from sleep.

In this era if COVID Operation Warp Speed (OWS) mRNA vaccine deadliness, we cannot take it from the center of the discussion (surges of catecholamines flooding bathing a damaged heart myocardium) for we warned about silent myocarditis causing heart scarring, and the damaged myocardium, silently, falling victim to catecholamine surges when in a stressful situation e.g. landing or taking off a plane (pilots) and we have had pilots dying suddenly, having cardiac arrest. vaccine-induced myocarditis (silent) is a well-documented complication in persons, especially younger persons e.g. males principally maybe due to increased sensitivity due to androgens? (and females). Did it play some role here? Is there a catecholamine-mediated stress (toxic) cardiomyopathy post the mRNA vaccine?

It is well documented now as to the surge in sudden deaths following the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine. The evidentiary landscape is complete now. Bullet-proof.

Especially among athletes and we theorized that it has to do with the surges in that is bathing a damaged scarred heart myocardium (heart muscle) that places too much strain and drives irregular heart rhythm (electrical conduction already impacted by the scared heart muscle) e.g. atrial fibrillation and then cardiac arrest and death. Myocarditis is NOT mild and does not resolve, you are scarred for the rest of your life. The heart can ‘go-around and compensate’ especially when young but silent myocarditis and due to the mRNA vaccine can come calling as time unfolds. Life situation dependent. This is why it may be prudent for parents to check your teens for silent myocarditis.

Yes, we know that myocarditis is a risk following viral infection too, but the risk is way less than post Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA injections. We need urgent stoppage of all mRNA vaccine, and we need urgent acute investigation.

Are catecholamines in a "hypercatecholaminergic" state the key trigger of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine-induced myocarditis and related crippling outcomes? Did this play a role here in this deadly crash? Are there similar risks post COVID-19 infection? Is the adrenaline (catecholamine) rush when under stress or exercise conditions (or rising at dawn) what triggers the cardiac arrest and death in a ‘silent myocarditis’ vaccine-induced scarred heart?

Simply put, if you have ‘silent’ undiagnosed COVID vaccine caused myocarditis, and you engage in activity or some activity that drives increased adrenaline (catecholamines such as dopamine, epinephrine etc.), the evidence indicates that this adrenaline (catecholamines) can stress/strain the heart that is already damaged/scarred by myocarditis. And this can cause the heart to behave abnormally and can lead to death. Thus, why we have written about dying rising at dawn and on the field when there is a rush of adrenaline.

I call for no pilot, co-pilot, no one controlling any aircraft, any vehicle that is commercial etc., to be allowed into the control seat unless silent myocarditis is ruled out via high-sensitivity troponin test (for heart damage due to a cardiac event etc.), D-Dimer test (for clots), chest MRI with gadolinium contrast, EKGs etc. This also for air stewards.

Does this not set the stage for POTUS Trump to remove all mRNA vaccines from USA’s market? I say the confirmation hearings should be moved a day or so as we gather the dead (and begin mourning the dead but I make no decisions) but does this not give RFK Jr. the space and authority and backing to stand up and call for the removal of all mRNA vaccines from USA’s market? Should he not raise the question? Of a possible mRNA vaccine role? This is not to be used politically by Trump et al. to blame democrats for now this is his government. All are to blame.

Was this a result of DEI? Place that on the table too.

Do not use this as a political football.

But this must spark the serious today discussion about the Malone Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine that has killed so many and leaders in our government in the Trump administration (and Biden’s prior) and our health agencies are trying to cover it up and it be business as usual, with MORE mRNA vaccines, transitioning from all vaccines to mRNA vaccines (self-replicating, self-spreading etc.) and now the talk (insane uninformed psychotic) talk of STARGATE mRNA vaccines and cancer and AI unholy alliance…

We do not know, and I ask:

1)was the pilot suddenly incapacitated due to vaccine-induced silent myocarditis cardiac incident? that caused a serious error leading to the midair collision? or an accident?

2)was the co-pilot impacted due to vaccine-induced silent myocarditis cardiac incident? and thus created cockpit confusion? or an accident?

3)was the military helicopter trainer (assuming there was one) incapacitated due to vaccine-induced silent myocarditis cardiac incident? that maybe the trainee made mistakes and the trainer being sub-optimal as was experiencing some level of vaccine induced myocarditis incapacitation?

4)was the trainee military person incapacitated?

We know that vaccine-induced silent myocarditis and deadly cardiac outcomes is real. It is documented.

"Dying just before dawn"; the sudden and unexpected deaths we are seeing in young people are most likely from undiagnosed or asymptomatic vaccine-induced myocarditis; catecholamine surge!

‘Abstract

Context.—: Myocarditis in adolescents has been diagnosed clinically following the administration of the second dose of an mRNA vaccine for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Objective.—: To examine the autopsy microscopic cardiac findings in adolescent deaths that occurred shortly following administration of the second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 dose to determine if the myocarditis described in these instances has the typical histopathology of myocarditis.

Design.—: Clinical and autopsy investigation of 2 teenage boys who died shortly following administration of the second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 dose.

Results.—: The microscopic examination revealed features resembling a catecholamine-induced injury, not typical myocarditis pathology.

Conclusions.—: The myocardial injury seen in these postvaccine hearts is different from typical myocarditis and has an appearance most closely resembling a catecholamine-mediated stress (toxic) cardiomyopathy. Understanding that these instances are different from typical myocarditis and that cytokine storm has a known feedback loop with catecholamines may help guide screening and therapy.’

See Army doctor saw pilots coming in with heart issues after the vaxx

___

