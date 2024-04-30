Was the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago over 'classified markings' a set up by Biden? Were they looking for Crossfire Hurricane? Judge Aileen Cannon shows some leg & opens this up; what? an 'FBI agent who
testified that the General Services Administration (GSA) had been in possession of Trump's boxes in Virginia before ordering Trump's team to come get them.' so the GSA sent the docs to Mar-a-Lago?
‘Among the documents unsealed were extensive exhibits, motions, and other filings shedding light on the intricate web of communication between the Biden White House and the National Archives and Records Administration in the lead-up to Trump's indictment.’
hhhmmm, this stinks to high heavens and more to come…
Dr Paul you give credit where credit is NOT due. Biden could not organise a root in a brothel!!!! Sure the master who is pulling Biden’s strings obviously conspired to set Trump up because Biden has no vestige of brain function left whatsoever!!!!
Does anyone have a verbatim list of the 9 posts Judge Merchan is fining President Trump $1,000 each for "in defiance of Merchan's gag order" (that is, for exercising his free speech and defending himself in a trial designed to interfere with the 2024 election)?
Or a link to them?