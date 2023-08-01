Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
Aug 1, 2023

I had a lymphocyte test done on my dad, due to his ailing health. His ‘absolute B cells (CD19+)’ was 76. The VA of Nebraska says the normal reference range is 14-816 cells/uL, so his falls within what they’re calling the ‘normal’ range. When I looked online at normal reference ranges, it states 200-2100 U/L. Why would they vary so much from what his VA lab paperwork lists? Is this an age dependent reference range? From what I’m interpreting most of his levels are LOW on the lymphocyte test, but they’ve manipulated the reference ranges so that his test appears to fall into ‘normal’ reference ranges. My poor dad is so sick and no one can tell me WHY. I know why. The VA in the great state of Nebraska forced him to get the gene therapy shots. They literally didn’t even ask my permission, and I’m his POA. I would have told them to go fly a kite…

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Pamela Cohen's avatar
Pamela Cohen
Aug 1, 2023

Selective depopulation (Eugenics) using a decades long-planned and patented Bioweapon, coordinated drills, agency and media lies and censoring of reality, substantiated by post mRNA injection death Autopsies, Excess mortality data, and we now hear a Post it note on a mice study with pics of cancerous tumors.

Folks are still in levels of denial, wondering if murder is acceptable for an orchestrated Global climate crisis, to justify what is still denied as disinformation. Rich.

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