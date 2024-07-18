III percolating Russia-Ukraine etc., and to top it off, we had a recent first POTUS Presidential debate between Trump and Biden that did not once mention COVID, the devastating manufactured PCR ‘process’ non-pandemic, the fake fraud PCR created non-pandemic that killed millions with the deadly COVID isolation medical management treatment (isolation, DNR orders, denial of needed antibiotics for bacterial pneumonia, sedation with propofol, midazolam, fentanyl, diamorphine etc. deadly kidney and liver toxic failed EBOLA ‘Fauci’ drug Remdesivir, the deadly ventilator that destroyed lungs etc.), the deadly COVID Malone Sahin Bourla Bancel BioNTech Pfizer Moderna mRNA gene based technology injection that killed tens of thousands, we have all that, we know all that happened in COVID that stole 4 years of our lives and counting, the decimated economies and killed children etc. as children committed suicide, all of that…yet no mention of it at the POTUS debate…COVID is and was as if it did not exist….now how should we feel?

Is it ‘yet’? that it is indeed coming?

Did you realize that too? Not one of the politicians are talking about COVID now, the harms of lockdowns, vaccine etc.…why is this so? We will be dealing with the effects of the COVID lie and mRNA vaccine for 100 more years yet no one is talking about it…why?

IMO, Biden is unwell and should now step down and get the medical home care he needs and at this time of life is necessary when one has cognitive decline. We all see it, we all have parents, grand-parents etc. who go through it and we will too. It is called age. Set aside whether you like him, approve of his politics etc. We are talking human to human. He has declined to the point where between age and mental decline, he is way too unfit mentally to serve as POTUS. We need a cognitively intact person as POTUS, either side of the isle. This is about national security and what is best for USA and well, Biden is unwell. On a humanity basis, he should get medical care and support. We may not agree politically and on all fronts even, but that does not mean we hate or wish ill for each other. No. Even the most difficult discussions can go on civilly and peacefully. Human to human we wish each other the best in life.

