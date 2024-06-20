We know that mRNA technology (Weissman, Kariko, Malone et al.) as the basis for the mRNA vaccine (Bourla, Bancel, Sahin et al.) are all ineffective, unsafe, DEADLY; yet MODERNA ploughs ahead with mRNA
vaccine for many diseases so my advice, IMO, and call it advice, do not touch or accept any of the mRNA products, technology, vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech), these need 50 years of bench, dish,
animal research (with then decades of human research) and proper ethical debate with populations before we even entertain a DISCUSSION of these. So say 80 more years. Not even acceptance, just a discussion. So, get away you criminals for 50 to 80 years and then come again with your tail between your legs as you go find your morality, and raise this to us then. And bring proper decades long ethics debate and proper data, proper studies of proper duration, optimal trust-worthy robust research methods, sample size, comparative effectiveness, proper outcomes (patient important) and proper testing of safety to assess adverse reactions.
First, do that first, and we will read and study it for many years and then start a discussion.
Before then fuck to hell off with your Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA fraud.
It should be remembered that globalists are intent on harming and reducing the world's population.
I said it before and I’ll say it again. You have invented a meme that’s inconsistent with the reality of molecular biological research. But you keep insisting on it because I guess it pimps your ride.
There IS no “mRNA technology,” just pre-existing cell transfection reagents and molecular biology that antedated Covid Inc by over 35 years.
What we have with Covid Inc is a dangerous off-label use of the single most important technique along with PCR in molecular biology to introduce viral genes into the healthy cells of human beings.
Stop trying to pimp it up with menacing sounding names to impress the uninformed public. You’re doing what amounts to calling frying pan “direct heat food preparation technology.” It’s simply lame as EFF.
Instead, stick to the matter at hand, which is the primary mechanism of action. It’s nothing special, except when it’s used in conjunction with innate and adaptive immune systems en vivo; then, it’s bad. Not because of the technique--but because where and how it’s used.
If you use something that can get into living cells and you use it to carry in a viral gene, then you are doing the functional equivalent of creating an artificial one-gene virus.
When you do that, sensors in the cells detect the presence of viral mRNA and viral protein. This ALWAYS happens in any viral infection.
Once that occurs, the cells signal the innate immune system to launch innate immune inflammatory attacks to KILL them. This ALWAYS happens in any viral infection.
But normally viral infections start small and local. The innate immune system works on the principle of defense in depth. It uses limited amounts of attack to sequester and knock the virus off early.
Why?
Because if the virus gets out of hand, then the innate immune system has to scale up its attacks, which is bad because it damages uninfected tissue.
BUT, the viral mRNA products are designed to be invisible to the innate immune system. Unlike viruses that can be detected every step of the way and stopped early and that invade only one particular type of cell that expresses a specific cell surface receptor the virus manipulates to enter--the ACE2 receptor in the case of C-19--the viral mRNA products run silent and are indiscriminate--that is, they can enter any cell they stick to.
What does this mean?
It means they can spread far and wide and enter cells in multiple organ systems.
And what does that do?
It produces alerts to the innate immune system from all over the body simultaneously.
And what does that look like to the innate immune system?
It looks like massive viral attack that it’s seeing only after it has entered the replication phase.
And what happens then?
The innate immune system launches a response that is proportional to the danger level. And since the danger appears to be throughout the body in multiple organ systems, the innate immune inflammatory response is at a DEFCON 5 level.
And what can this cause?
It causes what happens in many serious viral diseases like smallpox and the Spanish flu: an innate immune response so devastating that IT kills the infected people before the virus has a chance to do so itself.
And all of these things I described above are just Immunology 101 level things that people have known about for many decades.
You can be damned sure that everyone engaged in this dangerous off-label use of a standard molecular biology technique knew all about it.
But they wanted something that they could portray as some advanced technology to wow the uninformed and get them to swallow the hook. They also wanted something cheaper and easier than hell to produce, especially compared to existing methods of producing genuine protein vaccines that do NOT invade cells and do NOT infect them with viral genes.
So just call a effing spade an effing spade. It’s NOT “mRNA technology.” It’s just a standard molecular biology technique that’s been used about 40 years that some assholes decided to use in ways that EVERYONE in molecular biology already knew were unwarranted and bad. But they got away with it by calling it a special new vaccine.
And that is just bullshit.