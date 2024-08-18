and find where they are, INSIDE America or in any foreign nations, houses, buildings, and then start up 3 or 4 BI-B bombers and a few B-52s and send them, no matter where, and blow everything up, bomb everything…we must tell them we will hunt you down and we will take your life for this…whomever you are.

We will hunt you bitch hackers down and we will take your lives no matter where you are! And we drop bombs on them…take them out! Teach them a lesson! This must be the reaction to this social security breach for it is that grave and I am shocked that the media is covering this up! This impacts each one of us! Bigtime…

This is way more serious than the media etc. is making it to be. I cannot grasp how come this is not major news.

destroy it all, send the most massive serious message that you can’t think you will hack and take our social security information now and hold Americans ransomed, destroy lives after, destroy people’s credit, their social security etc. I would dispatch the most vicious fire power and completely blow up where these hackers are, where they live, any connection to them and while at it, rev up some B52s from Diego Garcia and send them to China and blow up every single fentanyl pre-cursor chemical lab. It is in Wuhan China, yes, that Wuhan.

Do not even tell the Chinese. Blow it all up!

We must tell these hackers and these foreign entities we will take your life, we will hunt you down and we will kill you! Period!

Hackers may have stolen the Social Security numbers of every American. Here's what to know

What to Know About the Latest Social Security Number Breach