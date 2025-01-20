Heard nothing today on stopping the mRNA vaccines, nothing, nothing on all the wrong of COVID and OWS, but lots on TikTok…why?

Mr. President, we are waiting! We elected you.

I see being assembled to lead important American government agencies, departments, cabinet positions, some of the most incompetent inept people ever, least qualified, least suitable, and I mean ever…just pure nepotism and favoritism, none of it at first blush based on any merit…most of these people cannot do the jobs they are being given! you got ‘the look’, you worked on FOX, you praised 47, you bullshitted on COVID, you were flat wrong on all of COVID and advocated deadly policies, you got money? well, you get a Trump job! It seems, and a big one at that.

It is one thing to shake up a system and bring in outsiders etc., but this is ridiculous. Just look at the choice for Surgeon General. I feel as if POTUS Trump has insulted and entire nation.

Is this really government of the people, by the people, for the people? I think not! At least what we have seen so far. I hope I am wrong! The fat RATS are now running the ship. We handed the wheel over to fat RATS. Well, maybe we should declare it for now, as it seems, which is a government of the wealthy, and by the wealthy, and for the wealthy. This is a ‘wealthy government’. No room for ‘ordinary’ folk.

Do we need SCOTUS to step in and up now? To weigh in on some of this…

And in the kakistocracy, you MUST be SILENT…IMO on Bobby jr. warrants my regard with Homan. Maybe a tinge of Tulsi. The rest are jokes. We are being insulted. By these grifters and grafters, that is what they are and will be.

They are not surrounding Trump to help little old me and you, no no no, they come to take, to steal, and use the power they are getting to cover it up.

I will be fascinated how blind lady Justice will be in this new Justice Department. She was not blinded under Biden or Obama and had thumbs on the scale, hopefully not so in Trump.

Is America becoming or has become a fascist nation already? Once you understand the definition of a fascist state, then how could you not think USA under Trump is not moving fascist? Am I wrong? Or am I just too stunned and hyperbolic? Maybe I need a vacation. Point is Trump is placing huge power into the hands of these many unelected people, these inept billionaires and I do not care how much you love Trump, like me, this is 100% wrong! Dangerous!

Is America now a private select exclusive country club style nation for the uber rich? Who gets to play? So ‘in your face’, so much hubris and arrogance on full display. Fly-over, blue collar, factory worker, hardworking tax-paying Americans, the REAL Americans of all colors, religions etc. are left out. No money, no honey I guess.

Before money was not the driver in DC politics, no it was POWER…connections…today, MONEY has been added to the mix…MONEY first that is buying the power it appears in our beloved Trump’s government. Trump’s inner cabinet circle is worth 500 billion, half of a trillion $ and yes, lots by the real POTUS himself, that being Mr. arrogance ‘cannot understand when it is time to go’ South African Musk. And 100%, these kleptocrats, these billionaire kleptocrats will use all the power Trump gives them to take and IMO loot more.

Remember Tony Montana: “first you get the money, then you get the power, then you get the woman”…is this Trump’s government?

We step back and look on. Let us see what is next. Let us see if this is all a dream.

MAGA!

And now we learn that Biden pardoned people like Fauci on his way out? Why? America’s doctor. Milley? Why? Is this the same as the pardon of Kushner’s father? I have said before and again, the Presidential pardon power is being abused by Republican and Democrat Presidents. I stand by it, and it must be reformed.