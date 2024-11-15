Once Trump et al. unshackles RFK Jr. to go after the fraud of OWS and lockdowns and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA technology gene vaccine, and ends mRNA gene vaccines entirely, then we stand a chance. Kennedy Jr. must go after the mRNA vaccines as this is why he grew in fame. We cannot have him now silenced and this must be a core aspect of any appointment. He must stand up, Americans are coun ting on this.

The U.S. Disease Epidemic

Americans Are Not Feeling Well

‘Despite the huge amount of appropriated funds and the strenuous efforts of many individuals working in health care, Americans have increasingly suffered from a range of acute and chronic conditions over recent decades. As an influential member of the Trump administration, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has the opportunity to reverse this trend. He is developing plans to revamp the federal agencies that regulate the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

Kennedy has presented incontrovertible data about the state of our health. He says the first step towards change is reforming policies and restoring compromised government oversight.

It will take a concerted effort to convert a system that has allowed an array of degrading health conditions and an avalanche of human suffering. The statistics compiled by reliable scientific sources reveal details of this staggering crisis.

6 out of 10 adults in America are living with a chronic illness. 74% of American adults are overweight or obese. Rates of kidney disease and autoimmune conditions are going up. Cancer rates among young people are rising.

One-third of American teens are taking a prescription drug and nearly 30% are pre-diabetic. More than 18% of adolescents have nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. In 2020, 77% of young adults didn’t qualify for the military based on their health scores, forcing the military to lower its standards.

Health problems of young Americans begin at an early age even as they receive vaccines to protect them from illness. The CDC currently recommends at least 70 doses of 18 different vaccines from infancy until age 18, yet children have never had more acute and chronic ailments. These vaccination protocols urgently need re-evaluation.

The increasing use of prescription drugs by all Americans presents a dire warning. However, due to the unprecedented influence of lobbyists, elected representatives have allowed the pharmaceutical industry rampant freedom to sell questionable products.

Washington has not solved the problem of the revolving doors between Big Pharma and government regulators. This is the primary reason federal agencies are paralyzed by corporate interests and remain negligent in their protective roles.

Americans are also barraged with a one-sided view about the benefits of drugs. The United States is one of two countries in the world where prescription drugs can be advertised. This inappropriate promotional effort has a secondary consequence; news and information about pharmaceutical issues cannot be trusted when coming from networks dependent on this huge source of income.

The effort to initiate meaningful change to the current system has been continually dismissed. Financial interests overshadow what is best for patients. Profitable symptomatic drugs dominate treatment while funding research to understand the underlying causes of illness is secondary.

Kennedy’s critique of the standards and practices that have allowed dangerous pharmaceuticals on the market is not speculative. Government oversight has become lax and needs a dramatic overhaul. An assessment of the motivation and practices of Big Pharma is overdue.

In addition to improved oversight of treatment, the causes of acute and chronic illness must also be examined.

There is sound evidence that increasing amounts of environmental toxins are likely factors contributing to high rates of disease. While many other countries have restrictions reflecting these concerns, the government has failed to protect Americans; the United States has some of the weakest standards in the developed world.

As of 2019, the U.S. permits the use of 72 pesticides that the European Union bans. The government also allows chemicals in food and skincare that are outlawed in Europe. Some of these additives are quite common in our daily lives.

The direct relationship between exposure to toxins and well-being has been effectively obscured by the corporate interests overseeing medical care and agricultural guidelines.

Despite growing awareness over decades that chronic diseases and acute illness are often preventable with a natural diet of fresh food free from chemicals, at least 71% of medical schools still don’t require a course in nutrition.

Dietary recommendations are coming from those swayed by corporations profiting from denatured foods. A full 95% of the members of a USDA panel who updated the most recent nutritional guidelines had conflicts of interest.

Monetary and political influence has driven the demise of health. Financial incentives for improving diet and physical fitness must become central to the U.S. government’s contribution to supporting a vital population.

The great challenge of improving a nation’s health is everyone’s responsibility. Any resolution of the healthcare crisis will be accomplished only by a united effort across political lines. Ultimately, the other important issues facing us today will only be resolved by making America healthy again.

David Marks is a veteran investigative journalist and documentary director who has made films for PBS and the BBC.’

