What crooks these Bidens are...pure HYPER-crooks...between Obama and Biden during Obama's 8 years, I hope Trump knows when back at the White House, he has to examine every action these crooks took
and use the Justice and law, fully, fully on them, use it properly and look for the wrongdoing and then shackle these people...all of them if wrong is shown, felonies...jail them, deep time
https://x.com/i/status/1796593141241311682
‘In the 90's MBNA was Biden's biggest campaign contributor. In addition, executives would send memos out "encouraging" employees to donate to Biden. The company hired Hunter Biden and continued paying him even AFTER HE LEFT the company. An MBNA executive bought Biden's house for full asking price and then MBNA reimbursed that executive for a portion of the purchase price. It's all true. In return Biden would go on the Senate floor and fight for the rights of the credit card companies over the rights of the American people. This is what our politicians get away with.’
It is not rank and file in alphabets we go after, no, many are good people, we go after the ones appointed to degrade and politicize and abuse the power given to them, to use it on us…we go after them, like Lois Lerners.
Paul, Biden is the face of pure evil. No heinous crime or action is too horrific for this monster.
HIs punishment after a conviction for treason, genocide and crimes against humanity.
To be hung by the neck until DEAD.
I like that book “Arabella” shows many of the groups that put money into Biden and democrats’ hands.