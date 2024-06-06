‘In the 90's MBNA was Biden's biggest campaign contributor. In addition, executives would send memos out "encouraging" employees to donate to Biden. The company hired Hunter Biden and continued paying him even AFTER HE LEFT the company. An MBNA executive bought Biden's house for full asking price and then MBNA reimbursed that executive for a portion of the purchase price. It's all true. In return Biden would go on the Senate floor and fight for the rights of the credit card companies over the rights of the American people. This is what our politicians get away with.’

It is not rank and file in alphabets we go after, no, many are good people, we go after the ones appointed to degrade and politicize and abuse the power given to them, to use it on us…we go after them, like Lois Lerners.