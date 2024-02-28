Can Hatfill help us by getting Malone to speak on this? Can Hatfill tell us what Malone refuses to share about the 2001 anthrax issue. I am not interested in Hatfill and this, but specifically what he can tell us as to Malone’s role. Maybe Hatfill can convince Malone to share so we can get a good understanding and help clear up understandings or misunderstandings.