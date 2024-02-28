What does Malone and Hatfill know about the anthrax letters? I don't know? Can Malone tell us more? Does he know who sent them/it? What was his role in the anthrax research e.g. as bioweapon? As an
investigative reporter I wish to know. Can Malone tell us about his role in the anthrax issue, ANY role? Does he know who sent them in 2001? Thanks Bob for any information.
Can Hatfill help us by getting Malone to speak on this? Can Hatfill tell us what Malone refuses to share about the 2001 anthrax issue. I am not interested in Hatfill and this, but specifically what he can tell us as to Malone’s role. Maybe Hatfill can convince Malone to share so we can get a good understanding and help clear up understandings or misunderstandings.
Dr. Paul, you sure are one kick-ass investigative reporter. All I can say is God help all of the people you are after…this isn’t going to end up well for any of them.
You tickle me with your strive to open up some old cans of worms👍🏽👍🏽
Inquiring minds want to know😀