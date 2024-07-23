What happened to President Biden in Las Vegas? Charlie Kirk is reporting a severe medical emergency & we have not seen Biden since his X post announcement of not contesting. Can Biden be seen? How
serious was the medical emergency? What happened? Was that Biden on the call with Harris today? Let me state this, Biden is a very sick man & I do not buy the COVID crap; he is in medical trouble, BIG
Is there more to this? Where is Biden? How could Harris spend 4 years lying and covering up for Biden’s failing health when she knew he was not even making the decisions? This disqualifies her. They all lied, including the media and must be accountable. Now we hear Eric ‘gun runner FAST and FURIOUS killer of U.S. Border Patrol agent Brian Terry in 2010’ Holder is running Harris’s VP shortlist? What a putrid bunch and mess.
Update from Charlie:
If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You can bet that the FAA closing airspace meant that they were using “presidential authority to transport some one or “something” (a corpse?)- under very strict cover The Closure was for several hours-If he is Dead-They are gonna lay him in the Capitol Rotunda until Election day”
Pandering for Votes-these fucking political animals make Caligula look tame!
After the debate i said one if them is gonna get taken out. After trumps failed I said I think.biden will get bioweaponed since he is refusing to stop running...
How does it look? It was just easier to get to Biden since Trump is now on high alert. Remember when they seemingly stopped attacking Biden for a few days? Thats when the time was given to Biden to fix the issue at hand and it was the same timespan where certain weird remarks were made. Then biden seemed really angry and amped up ( dark brandon will be back Biden said) and after trumps earshot he just collapsed...dark brandon disappeared.