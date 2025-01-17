just be silent…do not even mention it…IMO based on what has transpired now since RNC (omission of anything COVID etc.) and the nominees is they will do NOTHING on the mRNA vaccine, zero, and you must ask, why would they? How will they explain the silence? The praise of it…they cannot. So that whole mRNA, OWS, deadly COVID fraud etc. conversation is over.

They should FIX the wrongs but will not. In my estimation. Too many high level people will need to go to jail so they cannot touch it.

For them. The discussion is over. Now it is just to confuse and misdirect us. With other ‘important’ things.

I think we were signaled the way forward by the choice of Chief of Staff (CoS). I am all for confidence and trust and if 47 got this in Susie, then I am good with that, but she is overly conflicted and IMO it stinks. All of it. Unless we get clear SOPs on how she will operate with firewalls from FDA and pharma, assume there will be conflicts.

So, it will be radio silence now from them. Games I imagine.

But not for us. You can count on me.

I hope I AM PROVEN WRONG and will mea culpa if so. I sure hope I am wrong.

Bottom line is it is now up to us, each of us, to take back our lives and health and well-being and live good civil decent law-abiding lives as we go back to the polls in 2 years. If what I say is true, proves true, we punish them at the ballot box in 2 years. We have no choice.

They now will talk about everything else…like fitness and fatness and seed oils etc…we could rant and rave and be angry and protest, as loud as we want, they won’t move on anything, will silence people with jobs, and won’t do anything of substance, just concocted bullshit games to confuse you, fluff talk but the plan is silence…talk about nothing and be silent…we could talk and rant about it but we will get that ‘deer in the headlights look’ from them….meetings already had with the strategy…like how they went from RNC when Bobby Jr. endorsed Trump…wrap your head around it, someone who railed against Trump, the OWS, the lockdowns, the deadly mRNA Malone vaccines daily, created riches off of it, a name, the fame, the CHD etc., then SILENCE…pure silence, not a word out of Bobby Jr. on OWS, the deadly Malone vaccine as soon as he endorsed and also from all of his acolytes…all lining up for a job…told to shut up, scrub, be silent…from the powers at be…

I like Bobby Jr. and think he can do good, that he is a good man, but the silence, even if he tries to explain it, damaged his reputation and legacy. Americans are not stupid.

Again, the plan of action by the powers at be now, is to do NOTHING, make you think they are working on something…but do NOTHING…just be silent…do not talk about it nor take any interviews about it. Nothing COVID, OWS, mRNA vaccines, past or what’s coming. Evade all discussions. Talk about all and everything else. Bullshit us to the highest order. Throw shiny things for you. And make serious money all the while on all things mRNA technology and mRNA-LNP/liposome/exosome/extra-cellular vehicle transfection vaccine, as you/we are harmed. Safety is not the concern. No proper oath hearings of all the players who did wrong and/or have questions to answer on the deadly fraud COVID, OWS, and mRNA technology and vaccine.

They say a dog always returns to its vomit.

Two of the greatest disasters and hoaxes happened under POTUS Trump linked to the fraud COVID and OWS lockdown lunacy and deadly mRNA vaccine. That is a fact.

now, there will be ‘new and improved’, ‘2nd generation’ ‘slightly adjusted’ mRNA vaccines whether you like it or not, the same unsafe, ineffective, deadly, cancer causing deadly mRNA vaccines that Malone Bourla Bancel et al. brought us…same…but with it now there will be SILENCE…and the game is to make you think ‘we are working on it, wait a bit, we will say something soon, we are coming, just wait, we will come out against it soon’…but the decision is NOTHING…just leave us dangling…SILENCE…as though it is not an issue. Just carry on as business as usual, e.g. have a high-level dinner with Bourla and Wiles and 47 and Bobby Jr. and others yet no one thought we the people should know the content since all at that meeting are and were there having some link to failed OWS, the deadly COVID fake fraud pandemic, the deadly Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine…no you guys met and had dinner to talk about the beaches in Palm Beach. Yes, we understand, the weather and the beaches.

We sit here knowing that they are working on self-disseminating mRNA vaccine, self-amplifying/replicating mRNA vaccine, aerosolized mRNA…so many devious harmful dangerous aspects of this mRNA…unchecked unregulated CRISPR technology, CAS 9, siRNA dangerous technologies that can terribly transform humanity…re-arrange and damage our genetic makeup, our core genome…and maybe I or we should not talk for pandora is already out of the box. No discussions with the public, no ethical debate, nothing.

It is such a crock in your face xxxxx, I do not know how else to say it. I am hoping though this is a dream, and what seems baked in will be shown not so and that I will wake up after 47 is sworn in on January 20th 20205 at about midday and he stands up with the people he has nominated etc. and stops it all, tells us how he will fix the wrongs when he was POTUS and this happened as to the fake fraud COVID, and how he will fix it and prevent it going forward. How he will make America ‘whole’ again. What he will do to stop mRNA. We are not interested in Greenland, we are interested in what you will do to end LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP, find some compensation for victims, get accountability and justice, and punishment, and fix the wrongs of COVID and prevent it (or similar) from ever happening again. Not the people you nominated, no, from you.

We await. We hope. I have huge hope in Bobby Kennedy Jr. and POTUS Trump. I really do. I hope this time, on this, I/we are not let down. We gave them all they need to act now to safeguard Americans.