What if it’s “46”?

January 20, 2021, Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States; after serving as Vice President for two terms under Obama. 46 entered the “stage” amid the C19 pandemic. Set aside the pressing questions and concern over a manipulated election with questionable vote counts, let us ask a simple question as to what 4 more years will look like. With the H5N1 bird flu (real or not) on the horizon and the presidential election only 6 months away, now is an opportune time, once again, to stoke the fires of fear and division among the American people.

What if 46 is re-elected? Will 46 continue to utilize the same divisive DOD, military-inspired, war-time tactics and countermeasures he (and his administration) has applied over the last 3 years? The “divide and conquer” strategy, wherein you make a group of people, in this case vaccinated vs. unvaccinated, disagree and fight with one another so they will not join together against one…against you.

Lest we forget what 46 said:

“This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Despite the fact that for almost five months free vaccines have been available in 80,000 different locations, we still have nearly 80 million Americans who have failed to get the shot.” AND “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us.” AND “Nearly three quarters of the eligible have gotten at least one shot, but one quarter has not gotten any. That’s nearly 80 million Americans not vaccinated…25 percent ‘minority’. That 25 percent can cause a lot of damage – and they are.” AND “We’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers.” (September 9, 2021) All this when the data and evidence was clear at that time (soon after the COVID vaccine was rolled out) that the COVID vaccine was indeed non-sterilizing, meaning it did not stop infection or transmission, and was essentially moot as to stopping spread. There was no difference in viral load and risk of spread between the unvaccinated and the vaccinated. Put another way, the vaccine did not work yet the society was ripped apart on account of it.

Then on December 17, 2021, 46 continued to fan the flames of fear and division with this festive, holiday message:

“For unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death – if you’re unvaccinated- for themselves, their families, and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm” AND “The more people get vaccinated, the less severe this Omicron outbreak will be. 160,000 unvaccinated people have already needlessly lost their lives just since June, and this number will continue to go up until the unvaccinated take action.”

As one of the “unvaccinated” I often wonder if history will repeat itself. I wonder as to how 45 has responded and will respond now if he is faced with same again versus how 46 has responded and could respond again. What will differ? With my focus here on 46, will people be divided into the two ‘camps’ of vaccinated and unvaccinated? Again? Is societal division the play book? Will hate, prejudice and discrimination reign? Continue to reign? Will people be mandated to show “their papers…their passports” to gain entrance into schools, public spaces and events? Will they try to go that far again? Will fear tear families apart? Again. Knowing we have not even begun healing from the disaster of the last 4 years. Will churches be divided into vaxxed/un-vaxxed seating areas? Will employers mandate that their employees be vaccinated or be fired? Will our elderly be isolated? Will our babies…our children be forced to vaccinate and mask up? Using masks that were shown to be worthless and of no benefit and actually harmful.

What if it’s 46? What will he do? How much more fear and division will he and his counterparts provoke if elected for another 4 years? If the last 3 years are any indication, we have our answer. The proof is in the pudding. We are indeed facing disaster!

God, Help Us All!