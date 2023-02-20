What? Senator Mitt Romney, Mr. Constipated himself, wants US soldiers to be punished for not taking fraud ineffective deadly COVID mRNA technology gene jab? Is Romney insane? McCullough weighs in
Dr. Peter McCullough (save for Dr. Harvey Risch & maybe Dr. Ramin Oskoui) possess the gravitas and standing to lead the barrage on Mitt; what a deranged Senator Mitt is, attacking our military?
Dr. McCullough Wants Backpay for Unvaccinated Soldiers, Calls Out Senator Mitt Romney "He wants them to be punished for not taking the vaccine. So what is in his mind? What would make a senator want to punish a soldier for choosing not to take a vaccine?"
I think Romney aligns with Satan.
As bad as some of the POTUS's have been over the last twenty years (stupid Bush and demented Biden at the forefront), the losing candidates are even worse. Gore, Kerry, McCain, Romney, Clinton are equal parts self-righteous and evil warmongers.