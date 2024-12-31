When we look at Amelia burning down via feral sub-human beast let into NYC by HOCHUL, HARRIS, BIDEN, ADAMS in that subway car, she was holding on to the rail, hoping someone would help her; we watched
her die...what happened to the social contract between human beings? in a civilized society? where is the humanity? where's it gone? the scars from this one video, this incident will reshape America
I am filled to the brim…I am broken as many of you are by this.
She stood up, holding on to the railing, look at her, hoping someone, somebody will save her…
I think she was waiting…for someone to come…for another human bei
this is monstrous, not just the depraved act but the fact that we watched our sister burn down. we left her behind.
I wish I were there. there are not the right words for her parents. as my mind walks through the places she walked, I am so stunned, wondering what she was thinking just before this happened.
Dr Margaret Aranda posted this stack on the dead girl on NYC subway killed, burnt alive by the sub-human feral illegal Latino who IMO must be quartered, torn apart limb by limb, then placed in a vat
I'm a retired firefighter and would have taken the shirt off my back and the pants off my legs to help smother the fire that poor women experienced.
I did not watch the video as I couldn't bear to see it. A public announcement needs to be made to the people of New York shaming those that walked by and did nothing (according to reports). Ofcourse, I doubt it will happen.