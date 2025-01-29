Was the pardon of Fauci to help 47? Cui Bono? Who gave us Fauci in COVID madness?

During the Trump administration.

Before proceeding, I have a serious question. Is or was Biden even mentally capable of pardoning Fauci in the first place? Can this be challenged legally? He was deemed not mentally fit to stand trial, was he not? How could he pardon Fauci? His family?

Of course, people like Fauci, Birx, Azar, Redfield, Hahn, Jha, Walensky et al. must face some form of legal inquiry. All involved in the fraud COVID, the lockdowns, the Malone Bancel Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine. All of them.

Is it that Fauci HAD to be pardoned given the damage he COULD do, to a vast array of malevolent people in government, scientists, doctors, CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS etc.? in the Trump and Biden administration? Leaderships? to Trump too. and so Biden was tasked with the pardon? Was the pardon of Fauci to benefit Trump? It is an interesting question someone posed to me.

Can POTUS Trump reverse the pardon? Can federal prosecutors still go after Fauci et al.? So, if there was anyone to pardon Fauci, IMO, it was POTUS Trump…if there was a need…so why did Biden pardon him? Cui bono? who benefits? what was the value added? What Biden did, was it a quid pro quo and what is the quid and what is the quo? Who got what for what? Why did Biden have to pardon Fauci when most of his COVID crimes happened under Trump? I am confused. You? Could the pardon (or no pardon) not wait for POTUS Trump?

Question is why? why Fauci? why him specifically? This pardon is not straightforward as you may think. I have said before, IMO the pardons are being disgracefully abused, both sides, Republican and Democrat, IMO has been the last 30 to 40 years, and being used not in the manner the Founding fathers envisioned. This is an abuse of the Presidential pardon powers.