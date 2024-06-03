Why is Chris Cuomo all of a sudden cupping POTUS Trump's nuts? What does he know? This same Fredo dude who shilled Malone's mRNA vaccines that killed, pushed lockdowns, went after 45
yet now cupping balls each turn I make...what gives Chris? Thanks but you gots lots of splaining to do homie; you and your bro Governor 'Nipples' Cuomo killed people with your statements, and policies
your bro killed thousands of New York elderly….with his sidekick Dr. Leana Wench, oh shit, I mean Wen, this damn arthritis acts up at the wrong time and I mistype.
Chris Cuomo says the witch hunt trial against Trump should have NEVER happened. “This was a misdemeanor that was trumped up to felonies. To call it 34 counts is laughable because the 34 counts are different checks that were signed to pay back Cohen.” “I think it was a case that should not have been brought. And it was brought for the wrong reasons.”
Thanks Chris…you are still a Cuomo.
Vigilant’s Tweet (check it out); I am proud to be working with Vigilant in support of The Wellness Company (TWC.health), along with Dr. Drew Pinsky, Dr. Risch, Dr. Victory, Dr. McCullough, myself
Cuomo may hear the guillotines being sharpened, so the ball cupping is a self-preserving act. By gripping Trump's balls, the coming Angel of Death will pass over him.
Brilliantly crafted is your stack👆AND he ain’t the only AHOLE that has explaining to do for all those nursing home deaths.
👿Pure Evil, Whitmer in MICHIGAN has the same blood on her hands‼️